Following its overtime win over Alabama, LSU is set to travel to Arkansas in Week 11.

LSU is looking to get back on track in the series after the Razorbacks prevailed in overtime last year. LSU hasn’t dropped two in a row to the Hogs since 2014-15. At 5-4, Sam Pittman is looking to lead his group to bowl eligibility.

Despite LSU’s recent success and top-10 billing, the Tigers are just slight favorites in this one.

An 11 a.m. CT kickoff on the road presents challenges on its own and the Razorbacks might be a little bit better than that record suggests, although QB KJ Jefferson’s status is in question.

Here are five things to know about the Arkansas Razorbacks before the Tigers head to battle for the Golden Boot.

What's happened so far?

2022 has been a roller coaster for Arkansas. It began the year at 3-0, which included a season-opening win over Cincinnati. Following a hot start, Arkansas faced three ranked opponents in a row and dropped all three.

The Razorbacks hung in there with Alabama for three quarters, but the Tide pulled away in the fourth. Arkansas bounced back from the losing streak with wins over BYU and Auburn. The offense scored 93 points in that two-week stretch.

Things took a bad turn for the Razorbacks in Week 10 when they dropped one at home to Liberty.

The Flames got off to a hot start and Arkansas mounted a second-half comeback, but could not complete a two-point conversion that likely would have sent the game to overtime.

Arkansas now sits at 5-4 on the year and 2-3 in conference play.

Why have the Hogs been so up and down?

Looking at those results, it’s the inconsistency that jumps out. Arkansas entered the year ranked and looked to back it up with a win over a ranked Cincinnati squad.

For the most part, the offense has upheld it’s end of the bargain, but the defense has been a liability at times. The unit ranks 67th in SP+ and 82nd in FEI.

On the offensive side of the ball, things are better, but Jefferson has been banged up all year and missed the Mississippi State contest. The Razorbacks lost that one 40-17.

The offense took off upon Jefferson’s return, but the group struggled to run the ball against Liberty and dug too deep of a hole with a slow start.

The offensive line is strong

Arkansas’ started the same five on the offensive line every game thus far. Together on the interior, C Ricky Stromberg, LG Brady Latham, and RG Beaux Limmer, have combined to start 73 games in a row.

That’s a ridiculous level of consistency for a group where chemistry matters a whole lot. They’re pretty good at tackle too. No active Razorback has appeared in more games than RT Dalton Wagner.

Playing opposite from Wagner is LT Luke Jones, who began his career with [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] at Notre Dame. This is Jones’ first season as a starter, but according to PFF, he had the best pass-blocking grade among SEC tackles in Week 10.

LSU’s pass rush should be able to have some success on the outside, but Arkansas’ interior offensive line presents a real challenge.

How might the offense fare without K.J. Jefferson

It’s always tricky to read into what a coach is saying midweek, but it sounds like Jefferson might not be out there on Saturday. If that’s the case, the Hogs would roll with Malik Hornsby at QB.

"KJ threw some on Monday. Not much at all yesterday…But that's still kind of a fluid situation. I will say this, Malik Hornsby's had a really good week of practice. The team's confident in him." – Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson's health status — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 9, 2022

Hornsby was a blue-chip recruit in the 2020 class but has attempted just 29 passes so far. Most of his action came against Mississippi State in week six.

He completed just eight passes on 17 attempts, but still managed to rack up 234 yards. That’s a sub-50% completion rate, but it’s a whopping 29.3 yards per completion. He added 114 yards on the ground to go along with it.

However, he also threw two picks and didn’t complete a single pass under pressure.

Despite Jefferson’s absence, the Hogs still managed to stay on schedule that day with a success rate of 48%.

But with Jefferson on the field, this has been one of the best units in the country, with the Razorbacks sitting top 10 in EPA/pass.

LSU’s defense is good, but it has its faults. Opposing offenses have found success when it’s not an obvious passing down. Most defenses are better when they know what type of play is coming, but that’s even more true of this LSU defense.

If Hornsby starts and the Razorbacks have to limit an otherwise dynamic playbook, Matt House’s job gets a little easier.

A deeper look at the defensive struggles

Arkansas allows 2.5 points per drive, which is near the bottom of the SEC and just 94th in the country. The Razorbacks have lacked a force up front. EDGE Jordan Domineck is tied with LB Drew Sanders for the team lead in sacks. Each has six.

But Domineck has done that with just 14 pressures. Nobody except Sanders puts consistent pressure on the quarterback. Edge rushers Landon Jackson (LSU transfer), Jashaud Stewart and Eric Gregory all have pass rush win rates below 10%.

They aren’t much better against the run. According to GameOnPaper, the Hogs rank 115th in EPA/run. There’s talent and experience on the backend, but it hasn’t translated into results.

The Razorbacks allow 8.6 yards per pass. That puts them 120th in the nation. They have an OK success rate, but big plays have been a serious issue. No team in the P5 has allowed more 20+ yard passes than Arkansas.

That should bode well for an LSU offense that has struggled to create those types of plays.

