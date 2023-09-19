Five things to know about Arkansas heading into LSU’s Week 4 matchup

LSU hosts Arkansas this week as it looks to push its winning streak to three.

The Tigers opened as 17.5-point favorites. That’s a big margin considering this is an SEC West matchup.

But Arkansas is struggling right now. The Razorbacks dropped one at home to BYU a week after messing around with Kent State in the first half.

This will be LSU’s fourth time facing Sam Pittman. LSU is 2-1, with that lone loss coming in 2021.

LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 last year. The offense struggled with the cold weather after an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Conditions are more favorable to LSU this time with it being a night game in Tiger Stadium.

Here are five things you should know about the Arkansas Razorbacks.

K.J. Jefferson is still here

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After facing Will Rogers last week, LSU faces another experienced QB this week.

Jefferson will make his 36th collegiate appearance on Saturday night. It will mark his third time in Tiger Stadium after appearing in the 2019 game and making the start in 2021.

According to PFF, only Texas A&M’s Connor Weigman has a better passing grade than Jefferson this far. However, ESPN’s QBR puts Jefferson at 10th in the SEC.

He’s a big quarterback that can beat you in multiple phases. He only has 80 rushing yards on the year and Sam Pittman hinted he was a little beat up entering last week’s game with BYU.

Jefferson missed last year’s contest with LSU, so this will only be his second start against the Tigers. In 2021, Jefferson threw for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Defense is a mixed bag

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The Arkansas defense is sending mixed signals right now.

It allowed 38 points last week and ranks just 54th in SP+, but other underlying numbers suggest the unit might not be that bad.

Arkansas held the BYU offense to a success rate of just 30% while forcing a negative EPA/play. BYU was sacked three times while allowing nine tackles for a loss.

The unit is led by former LSU player Dwight McGlothern. He’s been one of the best corners in the SEC for two years running now.

Only three defenders in the entire conference have graded out better than McGlothern so far according to PFF.

Who will emerge at WR?

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ biggest concern entering the year was the wide receiver room. The Razorbacks didn’t return any starters from last year. The leading returning receiver was running back Rocket Sanders.

Pittman hit the portal and through three games, its transfer Andrew Armstrong leading the group. Armstrong caught nine of nine targets against BYU for 98 yards.

After Armstrong, it’s Isaac TesSlaa, who transferred up from Hillsdale College.

For borh Armstong and TesSlaa, it’s their first year at the FBS level. LSU’s secondary has issues, but it will still be Razorback receivers toughest test yet.

This could be another good matchup for LSU on the backend.

Two first-year starters at tackle

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

At left tackle, Arkansas is relying on a redshirt freshman in Andrew Chamblee.

He was a four-star recruit in 2022 and held up well in Arkansas’ first two games, but allowed two sacks against BYU.

On the right side is Patrick Kutas, another four-star from the class of 2022. Like Chamblee, he played well the first two weeks before allowing four pressures last week.

This is an area of concern for the Razorbacks as they enter SEC play. Pittman expressed concern as his press conference, saying Arkansas needs to do a better job at creating a pocket and chipping blitzers.

The interior offensive line remains strong with Brady Latahm, Beaux Limmer and Josh Braun.

Raheim Sanders' status is uncertain

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arkansas entered the year with high hopes for running back Rahiem Sanders.

The star rusher had 1,714 total yards in 2022 to go along with 12 touchdowns. He’s amassed 2,439 total yards and 20 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Sanders missed the last two games and was limited at practice on Monday. It’s unclear whether he’ll be ready for Saturday.

With Sanders out, Arkansa turned to AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion. Green led the team in rushing yards against BYU, carrying it nine times for 86. But Dubinion got more carries, toting it 13 times for 47 yards.

Pittman noted Arkansas was having some struggles on offense. Getting Sanders back could give the unit a boost.

