Five things to know about Akron Zips football heading into home opener with Morgan State

Akron quarterback DJ Irons throws a pass during the second half against the Central Michigan on Oct. 15, 2022.

The University of Akron football team opens the home portion of its 2023 schedule at 6 p.m. Saturday against Morgan State.

Akron second-year coach Joe Moorhead, his assistants and the Zips players talked about finishing strong in games during the preseason, which was a problem last season when the team finished with a 2-10 record. Half of Akron's losses last season — to Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and Buffalo — were by seven points or less.

The trend continued last Saturday when Akron lost 24-21 at Temple to open the 2023 season after leading 21-7 during the second quarter and 21-10 at halftime.

Here are five things to know about the Zips' home opener against Morgan State:

Akron wide receiver Alex Adams makes a first-half catch against St. Francis (Pa.) defensive back Travell Cook on Sept. 1, 2022.

Can the Akron football team finish strong Saturday and win its home opener?

Akron is 3-0 against Morgan State in a series that started on Sept. 1, 2009, when the Zips earned a 41-0 win over the Bears in the grand opening of InfoCision Stadium.

Morgan State is in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division I-AA.

Moorhead is 1-0 in home openers as Akron's coach after the Zips topped Saint Francis (Pa) 30-23 in overtime in the 2022 season opener.

UA quarterback DJ Irons completed 22 of 37 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns and defensive back Tyson Durant grabbed an interception on the final play of the game in that win over Saint Francis, which is also in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Irons and Durant are back at Akron this season, but several Zips standouts from the win over Saint Francis are not, including Cam Wiley (21 carries, 84 rushing yards, two TDs), Shocky Jacques-Louis (eight receptions, 122 yards, one TD), Tristian Brank (two catches, 15 yards, one TD), Bubba Arslanian (eight tackles), Victor Jones (eight tackles) and Cory Smigel (one field goal, three extra points).

Akron's only other win last season came against Northern Illinois 44-12 in the penultimate game of the season.

Akron quarterback Tahj Bullock throws a pass in practice on Aug. 15.

What did Akron do well against Temple?

Akron built a 21-7 lead over Temple with 1:37 left the second quarter. Irons threw a 77-yard TD pass to Lorenzo Lingard and a 14-yard TD pass Myles Walker, reserve quarterback Tahj Bullock ran for a 2-yard TD and Noah Perez was 3 for 3 on extra point kicks in the first half.

Irons completed on 17 of his 29 passes for 205 yards. New running backs Drake Anderson and Lingard had some success, but were both limited to seven carries. Anderson ran for 40 yards and Lingard ran for 24 yards.

Daniel George and Bobby Golden were the top receivers as George had three catches for 60 yards and Golden contributed five catches for 24 yards.

Akron's defense limited Temple to 61 rushing yards. Linebacker Antavious Fish, defensive back Darrian Lewis and linebacker Bryan McCoy had seven tackles apiece.

Akron linebacker Antavious Fish (35) eyes Central Michigan running back Marion Lukes (9) on Oct. 15, 2022, in Akron.

What did Akron not do well against Temple?

Akron was unable to hold its double-digit lead as the offense sputtered in a scoreless second half, gaining just 41 yards after a first half that featured 21 points and 238 yards.

Akron's final offensive possession ended with Temple's Tywan Francis intercepting an Irons pass.

Temple's offense finished with 353 yards as Owls quarterback E.J. Warner completed 28 of 49 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, Quincy Patterson ran for a TD and Camden Price made one field goal and one extra point.

Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, threw both TD passes to Edward Saydee. Dante Wright was Temple's top receiver with seven catches for 71 yards, but Akron's defense limited Darvon Hubbard to 35 rushing yards on 10 carries and Saydee to 18 rushing yards on eight carries.

Akron cornerback Tyson Durant (28) celebrates after making an interception to seal a win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Sept. 1, 2022.

Who did Morgan State beat in Week 1 and who are the Bears' top players?

Morgan State opened its season with a 17-10 win over host Richmond, a top 25 team in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Morgan State quarterback Carson Baker and running back Jabriel Johnson each ran for a touchdown against Richmond.

Some of Morgan State's other top players are running back J.J. Davis (73 yards on 12 carries against Richmond), kicker Beckett Leary (one field goal, two extra points), linebacker Lawrence Richardson (12 tackles), defensive back Ja'son Prevard (interception), linebacker Erick Hunter (11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, fumble forced), linebacker Noah Washington (two fumble recoveries) and defensive lineman Elijah Williams (eight tackles).

Akron wide receiver Daniel George runs after a catch against Central Michigan on Oct. 15, 2022.

Who else does Akron play in September?

Akron is scheduled to play five of its 12 regular-season games in September. The Zips are set to play at Kentucky on Sept. 16 and at Indiana on Sept. 23 before returning home to host Buffalo on Sept. 30.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips football: Five things to know before 2023 home opener