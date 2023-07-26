Five things we’d like to hear Greg Schiano talk about at Big Ten Media Days

It is Big Ten Media Days, which can mean only one thing: Big Ten head coaches are going to get peppered by some pretty asinine questions. So our solution for head coach Greg Schiano? Just try answering these questions from us.

Schiano is entering the fourth season of his rebuild at Rutgers, and he has been consistent in saying that he is now seeing talent coming through the pipeline. Rutgers hasn’t had a winning season since 2014 – its first in the Big Ten – and the program has arguably its deepest roster since that season.

So, instead of the usual, boring and uninspired questions…here are ours. Scroll down and check out what we’d like to see Schiano asked during Big Ten Media Days.

Rutgers football is a developmental program...what does that really mean?

When Greg Schiano says that Rutgers is a developmental program, we all get the general idea. The Scarlet Knights have recruited well under Schiano, but certainly not at the same level as say Michigan or Ohio State or Penn State.

So to be competitive, it is clear that Rutgers will need to bring in players, get them in the strength program and then develop them into fundamentally sound players who can make an impact at the Big Ten level.

But it’d be fantastic to hear Schiano go deeper on this and talk about the type of program that he sees Rutgers becoming in the Big Ten. Over the past decade, there are plenty of schools like Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin that would be considered developmental programs. Does Schiano see one or two of those schools in particular as the kind he’d like to mirror Rutgers after?

What Rutgers football player is ready to take the next step?

There is always plenty of coach-speak at these events and precious little in terms of specifics. But if Schiano could rattle off a name or two…or three…of young players who are ready to take that next step this season – now that would be really intriguing?

Rashad Rochelle could be primed for a bigger role this season. How about Jordan Thompson on the defensive line? Is Victor Konopka ready to step up this season?

What impact has Pat Flaherty made on the Rutgers offensive line?

Schiano has not been shy about what Pat Flaherty hasn’t meant to the program this offseason. A veteran of over two decades in the NFL, Flaherty won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their offensive line coach.

The unit has been subpar for several years. Is there tangible improvement? Hearing more about Flaherty and his impact is nice, but actually knowing and understanding that the offensive line is better and deeper than last year would certainly be big news.

What does turning the corner mean for Rutgers football?

This spring, Schiano has been asked about his rebuilding project and if it was ready to take the next step. He has said that the program is close to taking that next step.

Does that mean this is similar to 2005 when Rutgers played in the Insight Bowl, narrowly losing to Arizona State? That year set Rutgers up for 2006 and a sustained run of success.

It is always hard to quantify these statements, but it’d be great to hear Schiano talk about where this program stands in terms of a rebuilding timetable.

The 2024 schedule

The Big Ten surely didn’t do Rutgers any favors with their schedule next year. Divisions are supposed to be eliminated and yet Rutgers gets the entirety of the Big Ten East, minus Indiana (picked to finish last in the division this year).

Plus, they add UCLA as an opponent. Not easy for Rutgers.

Now, Schiano won’t lash out at the Big Ten. But if the conference wants Rutgers to be competitive, this isn’t balance. It isn’t close to it.

One question we don't want to hear asked of Schiano

Anything about the Northwestern scandal. Sure, ask about Northwestern as the season-opening opponent. Talk about the challenges that having an interim head coach poses for gameday preparation.

But in terms of reactions to the turmoil and scandal there? Nah, don’t want to hear it.

