Five Things to Consider from Rutgers’ first loss of the season

Rutgers football opened up Big Ten play in Week 4 of the college football season against Iowa. After starting 3-0, their hopes of winning their first four games for the first time since 2012 were dashed.

The Scarlet Knights fell at home inside SHI Stadium 27-10 to the Hawkeyes in front a sold out crowd. Despite being down 17-3 at the end of the first half, Rutgers felt very much in the game as they held the Iowa offense to just three points. But in the second half, Iowa made sure to keep Rutgers at arms length. They continued to attack on the ground, rushing 38 times to only 17 pass attempts. The Hawkeyes relied on the passing game so little that just one of the team’s 11 receptions was caught by a wide receiver.

Rutgers’ Evan Simon showed flashes in the passing game, but spent too much time with white jerseys and black helmets in his grill to truly make a difference. Being the sole passer was new for the quarterback and the offensive line left a lot to be desired.

Iowa’s defense was strong, and they attacked on the ground – two things everyone expected from the Hawkeyes. Head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the blueprint for Iowa with the media prior to the game:

“You know exactly what they’re gonna do. You know how they’re going to line up on both sides and yet, it’s so difficult to stop because they are so well coached.”

Iowa did exactly what you thought they would, and Rutgers had no answers. Let’s take a look at a few important things to consider after the Scarlet Knights suffered their first loss of the season to the Hawkeyes.

Offensive line struggles continue

Last week against Temple, the offensive line struggled to keep a mediocre defensive front at bay. The middle of the line was exposed as a weak point and Iowa sought to exploit it Saturday.

Starting quarterback Evan Simon had a decent start, but it all went downhill quickly. The sophomore seemingly had multiple white jerseys in his face on each pass attempt. Despite being sacked only three times, he was hit quite a few times – and hit hard. When your more mobile quarterbacks are on the sidelines, the offensive line needs to be better. If Rutgers wants a shot at a bowl game, that improvement needs to happen fast.

What is Rutgers rushing defense moving forward?

Rutgers came into this game as the No. 2 school in the country and the top Power Five program in rushing defense. They allowed only 32 rushing yards per game threw the first three weeks. Big Ten football is defined by the tough rushing attacks and in their first conference game, the Rutgers front was not dominant.

Iowa is known as a team that attacks on the ground first and they pounded the rock for 129 yards on 38 carries. If you remove the negative yardage from the quarterback being sacked, it would have been 142 yards on the ground. Rutgers will need to be able to stop the run consistently if they want to earn a bowl bid this year.

Evan Simon showed toughness, but is not the answer

Quarterback Evan Simon has been part of the quarterback rotation since day 1, as expected. Due to injuries, he was forced to be the sole player under center for the Scarlet Knights in Week 4. He struggled overall, but especially in the first half. There was not a lot of moving through progressions and too many times where he tried to force passes into double coverage.

Simon was picked off twice, but only one was his fault. In the first half, he was hit hard as he was passing which led to a pick-six. His second half interception was just not thrown well. That being said, Simon was pressured all evening. He was sacked three times, but there was a hand in his face on almost every passing attempt and he took a beating from the Iowa defensive front. He was hit constantly, and was even driven into the ground on a called roughing the passer. His toughness will never be in question after Saturday night.

The sophomore is still young and will have time to grow, but he showed he is not the answer at quarterback right now.

Starting to get healthy?

Both Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral are in uniform and beginning warmups on the field — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) September 24, 2022

Rutgers planned to start the season with a rotation at quarterback, but injuries prior to Week 1 and during Week 3 to two of the three QBs led to Evan Simon taking the reigns for the entirety of Week 4. However, both Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral dressed and were on the field for warmups before the game. Knowing how little Greg Schiano likes to give away, this was likely just a move to throw off the Iowa coaches but it is a good sign for their availability for next week.

Additionally, starting tight end Matt Alaimo saw some time after being out with an undisclosed injury through the first three games of the season. He hauled in one pass for eight yards. Seeing some familiar faces who were expected to be major players in the offense is huge for Rutgers’ chances at a postseason berth.

What about the rushing offense?

Rutgers’ rushing rotation was very strong the first three weeks of the season. They rushed for 140+ yards in each of the first three contests – including 142 yards against Temple on a day where the offensive line struggled throughout the contest.

There were factors like being down by 14 at the half requiring more passing plays to try and stay in the game that led to a lower total, but Rutgers had an uncharacteristically low rushing output – finishing with just 61 yards on 24 attempts. The question will be, especially in closer matchups, can they replicate what they were able to do in the rushing game during their non-conference schedule

