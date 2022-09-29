Five things Alabama fans should know about the SEC showdown with Arkansas

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are on the cusp of an SEC West showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This Saturday the Tide will make the trip to Fayetteville to see if they have finally gotten over the road woes that have haunted them over the past couple of seasons.

Before ‘Bama makes the trip to Arkansas it is time for our weekly post giving Tide fans a few details about the upcoming opponent that they may not be aware of.

Although the Hogs are a familiar foe, there are always some interesting facts to be learned about the SEC rival.

The Hogs lead the nation in sacks with 20.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Tide LB, now Razorback, Drew Sanders leads the nation in sacks with 5.5.

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Hogs have not defeated Alabama since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Both Alabama and Arkansas rank within the top 10 in rushing offense.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Hog QB KJ Jefferson already has 1,215 yards of total offense.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire