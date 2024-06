The five teams Killie could land in Euro draw

Kilmarnock's list of potential opponents in today's Europa League second qualifying round draw has been whittled down to five teams.

The Rugby Park side are unseeded and in group one for the draw (12:00 BST), meaning they could face:

Ajax (Netherlands)

Molde (Norway)

Rapid Vienna (Austria)

Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Cercle Brugge (Belgium)