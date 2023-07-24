What five teams will four-star Jason Patterson pick from next week?

One of the top players on the Rutgers football recruiting board, Florida running back Jason Patterson, is set to make his commitment to one of five programs next week. An elite athlete, Patterson has locked-in on five programs, all from Power Five schools, as his recruitment looks to be shutting down.

Over the weekend, Patterson confirmed he will be announcing on August 1.

Patterson is a four-star running back according to ESPN.com. He confirmed to Rutgers Wire this weekend that he will be deciding from the five programs where he has taken an official visit: Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Rutgers, Cincinnati and Boston College. No other visits are planned.

Patterson was recently listed by Rutgers Wire as one of several uncommitted players to keep an eye on as a possible commit in the 2024 class.

In 2021 as a junior, Patterson ran for 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns as a starting running back for Sneads High School (Sneads, FL). He is also a standout sprinter, having clocked a 10.97 in the 100 meters this spring during track season.

Rutgers already has a commitment from a four-star running back, Gabriel Winowich, who committed to Rutgers in January. Winowich is a four-star according to 247Sports and ESPN.

