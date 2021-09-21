Five teams fined for lug-nut violations after Bristol tripleheader weekend

Staff Report
·1 min read
Five teams across all three NASCAR national series were penalized Tuesday for lug-nut violations from last weekend’s events at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Crew chiefs for each team were fined for the infractions, which stemmed from NASCAR officials finding one unsecured lug nut on each vehicle in their post-race checks. The violations of Section 10.9.10.4 (Tires and Wheels) meant fines based on a sliding scale — $10,000 in the Cup Series, $5,000 in the Xfinity Series and $2,500 in the Camping World Truck Series.

Teams and crew chiefs penalized after the tripleheader weekend at Bristol:

Cup Series

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, driver Aric Almirola).
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief James Small, driver Martin Truex Jr.).

Xfinity Series

No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Jason Burdett, driver Justin Allgaier).
No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Dave Rogers, driver Daniel Hemric).

Camping World Truck Series

No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota (crew chief Carl “Junior” Joiner, driver Matt Crafton).

