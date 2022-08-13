Five teams fail pre-qualifying inspection twice at Richmond

The Nos. 6, 16, 17, 31 and 38 cars all failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the ejection of one crew member per team at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR confirmed the ejections of the following crew members:

No. 6 — Car chief, Nick Case

No. 16 — Car chief, Andy Suess

No. 17 — Engineer, Travis Peterson

No. 31 — Car chief, Jaron Antley

No. 38 — Car chief, Lucas Tucker

Both RFK Racing entries as well as the two Kaulig Racing teams were penalized. Kaulig’s Nos. 16 and 31 cars, piloted this weekend by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley, respectively, were also penalized at Indianapolis Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

In addition to losing the aforementioned crew members, each team will also lose pit-stall selection ahead of Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).