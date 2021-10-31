The five teams that could give Georgia a close game

Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in America. There has not been a team more dominant all season than the Bulldogs, who have allowed just 53 points all season.

We all know about the defense. But what about on offense? What would happen if Georgia needed to score a lot of points to win the game?

I’m not so sure that will ever be the case because of incredible UGA’s defense has played, but it’s a serious concern. On Saturday against Florida, Georgia’s offense was not very impressive and kicker Jack Podlesny left points on the board again.

If Georgia finds itself in a shootout, it could be in trouble. Here are the five teams in college football that could give Georgia a game or possibly beat the Bulldogs if they don’t play their A game.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is not quite as good as it usually is, sure. We all know that. But that does not mean that Alabama is not a very, very dangerous team.

The Tide can run the ball, pass the ball and defend. What else is there to do? People take shots at Alabama’s defense, but it still ranks No. 14 in America in total defense.

Georgia and Alabama will likely have a chance to play each other on December 4 in Atlanta. We’ll see how that goes.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) blows a kiss to the sky after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Story continues

This is the team that scares me the most from a matchup standpoint. Ohio State has the nation’s top ranked offense. It also has a good enough defense to give UGA’s offense issues.

The Buckeyes are exceptional on the ground and in the air, so Georgia would need to stay on its toes if these two teams meet.

This would need to be a game where Georgia may have to outscore its opponent. Are Stetson Bennett and Georgia’s offense capable of that?

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) smiles after an Oklahoma touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Syndication: The Oklahoman

Again, this could be a game that would require Georgia to outscore Oklahoma. In 2017, Georgia had an exceptional defense led by Roquan Smith. Yet the Dawgs still needed to put up 54 points to win that game.

This year, there’s no Sony Michel and Nick Chubb to hand the ball to. I think Georgia would force some turnovers and have long drives, but if it does not force those turnovers, UGA could be in trouble.

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III runs for a touchdown against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Syndication: Lansing State Journal

This is solely because of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, who ran for five touchdowns on Saturday in a win over undefeated Michigan.

Georgia’s defense is one of the best ever, but it had some moments on Saturday against Florida where you saw glimpses of being vulnerable.

Still, I’m not sure how close this game would be. I would expect a low-scoring affair, but I’m not sure the Spartans would ever have much momentum.

Georgia itself

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been through a lot as a fan base. Whenever Georgia takes the field, it’s usually the more talented team with better recruits. But for the last 41 years that has not really mattered.

Whether it be missed field goals, stupid penalties, boneheaded plays or mismanaging of the quarterbacks, Georgia has found a way to blow some incredible opportunities through the years.

This team just feels different, though. Right? I’ve said that before, though.

1

1