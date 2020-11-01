A winless Jets team against a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs team turned out to be exactly the mismatch that most people were expecting.

Mahomes threw five touchdowns and the Jets didn’t score any of them in a 35-9 Chiefs win. It’s the third time that Mahomes has thrown at least five touchdowns in a game and it was also the fourth time that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards in a game.

Mahomes was 31-of-42 for 416 yards before Chad Henne took over for the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He threw two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill, who joined Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman in leading the way for the receiving corps on Sunday. Kelce had eight catches for 109 yards, Hardman had seven for 96 and both players caught touchdowns against an overmatched Jets defensive backfield.

Le'Veon Bell had a quieter role with six carries for seven yards and three catches for 31 yards, but one imagines the result was still a sweet one for the former Jet.

The Chiefs are now 7-1 and they’ll host the Panthers in Week 9 before going on a bye week. Hardman hurt his leg late in the fourth quarter, so that’s something to monitor as they move toward the Carolina game.

The Jets are 0-8 and the Patriots are on deck for them. There were some good offensive moments in the first half as they drove for four field goal attempts in four possessions. The second half was a nightmare, however, as they were held without points and only picked up one first down before the final two minutes of the game.

Expecting anything better from the Jets in the future is probably unwise. Expecting more of the same from Mahomes feels like a guarantee.

Five TDs for Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs stomp Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk