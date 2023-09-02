Five takeaways from Wisconsin football’s season-opening win over Buffalo

While there were early jitters on both sides of the football for a Wisconsin team debuting a brand new era, the Badgers cleaned things up in the final 30 minutes to take down Buffalo 38-17.

Chez Mellusi was Wisconsin’s best offensive weapon on Saturday and got the scoring started with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. After Buffalo responded with a touchdown drive of their own, Tanner Mordecai found Chimere Dike for his first scoring toss as a Badger to take the lead back just before the half.

The second half was mostly smooth sailing for Wisconsin and it all started with an 89-yard explosion from Mellusi to give the Badgers a 21-10 lead in the third quarter.

Here are five takeaways from the first win of the new era:

Wisconsin's running back room is as special as it gets

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) and Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) have a laugh as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

The more things change the more they stay the same. Air raid this, air raid that. Wisconsin ran the football and ran it as well as we have seen in a long time on Saturday. Mellusi’s speed and Allen’s power looked like the best running back combination in the country.

Both Badger running backs were over 140 rushing yards and they combined for four touchdowns on the ground.

The defense was excellent in short-yardage situations

Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel, meets with reporters for the first time at the McClain Center in Madison, Wis. on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023.

While there were some hiccups in the secondary, one area where Wisconsin’s defense did show up was in short yardage. The Badgers stymied the Bulls on a few third and fourth down situations with a yard or two to go. Wisconsin won the defensive battle at the line more often than not.

Wisconsin's secondary was beaten too often

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s secondary gave up a pair of touchdowns as Buffalo was able to draw up some success in the red zone. Overall, it was a lackluster day for the Badger secondary and that will be a point of concern against a much more potent passing offense next week in Washington State.

Tanner Mordecai failed to deliver in his debut, but there's a lot of time

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) runs through a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Wisconsin didn’t need anything special from Tanner Mordecai to come away victorious, but Badger fans can’t feel comfortable with what they saw from QB1 in his first start at Camp Randall. The SMU transfer finished with 189 yards through the air and a pair of interceptions along with the touchdown to Dike.

Both interceptions were clearly on Mordecai, and ball control will be paramount next week in Pullman.

The offensive tempo was certainly a difference

Wisconsin Badgers offensive Coordinator Phil Longo answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

With all the changes, few stood out more than the tempo of Wisconsin’s offense early on. The Badgers rarely huddled throughout the day, and got to the line quicker than we have, well, ever seen a Wisconsin team get to the line.

While the verdict is nowhere near in on Phil Longo’s offense, the tempo change was a welcome sight.

