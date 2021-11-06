Five takeaways from Wisconsin’s blowout win over Rutgers

Wisconsin took care of business and then some today, defeating Rutgers 52 to 3.

Graham Mertz was only needed for two-and-a-half quarters, finishing the contest with an impressive line of 11/16 passing, 240 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

There really isn’t enough space to highlight everybody who played well. Keeanu Benton showed more NFL flashes, Caesar Williams had the team’s first pick-six in two years, Braelon Allen went over 100 yards for a fifth-straight time and so much more.

Related: There is a scenario where four teams tie at the top of the Big Ten West

The win moves Wisconsin into a tie for first place in the Big Ten West (thanks to Minnesota losing at home to Illinois, gulp). With three games now left in the season, the Badgers have as real a shot as anybody to capture the division title and play for the Big Ten Championship.

Before we go into what the rest of the season could look like, here are five takeaways from Wisconsin’s impressive victory:

Paul Chryst put on a play-calling and game-managing clinic

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Chryst was tremendous today. He took shots when opportunities presented themselves, he stayed committed to the run throughout the contest, he dialed up play-action fakes in big spots and he put Graham Mertz in every possible position to succeed.

Wisconsin played a near-flawless offensive game, take away Mertz’s first-quarter interception. They did so thanks to Chryst’s healthy mix of run and pass, designed easy completions for the quarterback and man-beater calls in key spots.

Then we can go into some of the specific calls.

Story continues

The 3rd-and-2 in the second quarter which turned into an incompletion to Braelon Allen? It was a great call with what Rutgers was putting in the box, the quarterback just couldn’t make the play.

The 4th-and-goal on the goal line? Chryst dialed up a great play-action sprint route to fullback John Chenal.

Another one 💯@BadgerFootball's John Chenal finds the back of the end zone on 4th down 👏 pic.twitter.com/IkyoVRmBoQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

There were several other moments where an opportunity presented itself for a shot, and Chryst was right there to take it. Chryst’s offensive unit made sure the game was put away as soon as Rutgers began to slip.

Credit goes to players all across the field (more on that later). But throughout the contest, it seemed like Chryst pushed every right button, used Rutgers aggressiveness against them and put his guys in a position to succeed all game long.

Graham Mertz is hitting on throws he wasn't making to start the season

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) drops back to pass as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Mertz had an up-and-down start to the contest. He began with a well-placed ball to Kendric Pryor over the middle, though then forced a ball to Jake Ferugson in double coverage which was intercepted.

Man across the board with Ferguson bracketed, Chinese Dike breaks wide, Mertz’s eyes never leave 84. Not great. pic.twitter.com/SL8ut5CYGc — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 6, 2021

After that play, Graham Mertz was tremendous. I wrote all week how Rutgers would scheme pressure and stack the box, leaving Wisconsin wide receivers with 1-on-1 coverage most of the contest. In order for Wisconsin to come away with an easy win, Mertz had to connect on those passes.

He did that and then some. We’ve seen flashes all season of great play, flashes which were often followed by mistakes. This time the early interception was shaken off, and he went on to throw darts all over the field.

He gave Kendric Pryor a shot in 1-on-1 coverage near the end of the first half, he was on the money to Chimere Dike over the middle all game and he hit a few sideline shots we haven’t seen him connect on all year.

I have one main takeaway from his performance: we’re continuing to see him stack success and stack good throws as the season goes on. Consistency will be what raises his level of play and signs are there of that consistency.

This should be a contest that continues adding confidence to Mertz and the passing game as the Badgers enter the final three-game stretch of the season.

Jim Leonhard's defense is addicted to forcing turnovers

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) returns an interception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

I present this statistic:

Many reasons why the #Badgers have turned their season around, but this is the biggest one imo: Wisconsin's last 3 games (including Rutgers 1H): 55 points off turnovers. 3 wins. Wisconsin's 3 losses: 10 points off turnovers. — Asher Low (@alow_33) November 6, 2021

We’ve written a lot about Wisconsin’s turnover problems this season entering the Purdue game. Since that contest, the team has begun to force turnovers at an alarming rate to complement already-dominant defensive performances.

at Purdue: 5 turnovers forced.

vs. Iowa: 3 turnovers forced.

at Rutgers: 4 turnovers forced.

See you on Sundays, Keeanu Benton. pic.twitter.com/7DMahBCs0O — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 6, 2021

It’s making life easy for the offense, getting the defense off the field and completely dictating the flow of football games. It’s hard to imagine, but this defense is getting better and better.

The wide receivers had an absolute day

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates his interception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

What a game from wide receivers Chimere Dike, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor.

Dike: 3 catches, 55 yards

Pryor: 4 catches, 72 yards, 1 touchdown

Davis: 1 catch, 72 yards, 1 touchdown

Those plays included numerous key third-down conversions, explosive touchdowns and plays that were completely made by the skills of the wideouts.

DANNY DAVIS APPRECIATION POST ❗ The YAC on this @BadgerFootball TD was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rL9CtpMp9I — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 6, 2021

All three saw 1-on-1 coverage for most of the game and beat defenders time and time again. What a day from that group.

This team is getting better.

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) celebrates his touchdown reception in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young (2) half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin had a bumpy start to the season. The offense turned the ball over too much, the defense couldn’t force turnovers, the team couldn’t score in the red zone and the group struggled to compete late in games.

Since the Illinois game, we’ve seen the tide turn in every area.

If this blowout win taught us anything: it’s that the team is getting better as the weeks go on.

We’ve seen the offensive line play better and better in all facets, Braelon Allen continue to emerge, Graham Mertz start to string success together, the defense and special teams force turnovers and Chryst do a better and better job at setting the team up for situational success.

That’s great news as the group enters the final three-game stretch of the season with a chance at a Big Ten West and Big Ten championship right in front of them.

Follow BadgersWire

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

1

1

1

1