Five takeaways from Wisconsin’s 38-17 win at Purdue

The Badgers started fast and it proved to be enough off of a cushion to keep Purdue at bay late as Wisconsin won their first Big Ten contest 38-17 under new head coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers improved to 3-1 (1-0 BIG) behind Tanner Mordecai’s miraculous first quarter where the Wisconsin quarterback rushed for a pair of scores, caught a pass, and had everything clicking.

Leading 21-3 at halftime, Wisconsin was in cruise control before the Boilermakers scored 14 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 27-17.

The fourth quarter was smooth sailing for the Badgers, who clinched the game on a strange fumble by Hudson Card midway through the fourth. The night was marred with the loss of running back Chez Mellusi, who went down in the fourth quarter with what looks like a very serious leg injury.

Here are five takeaways from Wisconsin’s win at Purdue:

Wisconsin's offense finally came together in the first half

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) dives into the pylon for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Tanner Moredcai set the tone with a pair of rushing touchdowns early, the Badgers dialed up trickery early with Mordecai catching a pass and late as the Badger quarterback caught a two-point conversion on Wisconsin’s version of the Philly Special.

A week after being limited due to injury, Braelon Allen looked the best he has looked all season with 16 carries for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Nearly everything worked aside from a few red zone hiccups for a Wisconsin offense that looked completely different than anything we have seen from a Badger unit.

Wisconsin has a kicker

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Ohio Bobcats place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) kicks a field goal against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half in the 2022 Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio transfer Nathanial Vakos is here. Wisconsin officially has a very trustworthy kicker, as Vakos went 3-3 including a 48-yard boot that would have been well good from over 50. It’s comforting to have the kicking game in tact this year.

Wisconsin's offensive line pushed Purdue around

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) runs for a touchdown during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, Mordecai made a number of plays with his legs but the Badger quarterback wouldn’t have had the chance if it wasn’t for the wild amount of time he was gifted in the pocket by this Wisconsin offensive line.

It was a vintage Wisconsin performance up front, as they pushed Purdue around en route to over 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Badger defense once again forced opportune turnovers

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

After a pair of weeks without a forced turnover, Wisconsin forced two in the fourth quarter on Friday to follow up their interception party last week. It started with a Ricardo Hallman snag to stop Purdue’s momentum, and ended with a forced fumble that all but put the game to bed.

Wisconsin has everything in front of them in the Big Ten

Sep 16, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a Badgers touchdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The combination of Wisconsin’s schedule and the Big Ten West’s struggles really make it feel like everything is in front of the Badgers on their Road to Indy. This win feels like a statement that anything in the west will need to run through Madison, as the offense finally clicked the way many thought it would this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire