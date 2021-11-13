Five takeaways from Wisconsin’s 35-7 win over Northwestern

Wisconsin moved its win streak to six with a 35-7 triumph over Northwestern today.

It was not your classic Wisconsin–Northwestern ugly slugfest, as the Badgers rode dominant second and third quarters to yet another blowout victory.

Taking care of business is one thing. But a win with Graham Mertz having another good day, Braelon Allen being impossible to stop and the defense pitching a shutout? That’s an indication of a team that has vastly improved since its 1-3 start.

All eyes now remain in Madison as the Nebraska Cornhuskers get set to visit Camp Randall next weekend. If Wisconsin takes care of business then and goes on to defeat Minnesota November 27, the Badgers will travel back to Indianapolis with a shot at winning their first Big Ten Championship since 2012.

But before we dive into that matchup, here’s five takeaways from Wisconsin’s win over Northwestern:

Graham Mertz continues to stack success

As the systems around Graham Mertz have began to succeed, so has the quarterback.

Mertz finished today with 18/23 completions, 216 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He did it yet again thanks to another great day by the offensive line and a productive day from the backfield. Since those areas have improved (really since Wisconsin began its win streak), Mertz has shown more and more comfort and confidence every week.

Mertz’s completions found 9 different receivers (Danny Davis and Jake Ferguson in the end zone) and although he threw an interception to Brandon Joseph, his ball placement was superb yet again.

Progress is all you can ask out of a young quarterback that began the year with mostly struggles. We’re seeing that progress every weekend, especially as the team as a whole finds its groove in several areas.

This team has a real passing attack, something it will rely on in key moments during its potential run to Indianapolis.

Braelon Allen is bordering on unstoppable

Braelon Allen just gets better every week.

He finished today’s win with a career-high 25 carries, career-high 3 touchdowns, sixth straight 100-yard game and some SportsCenter Top 10-level explosive runs.

🎳@BraelonAllen runs over the Northwestern D for his third @BadgerFootball TD of the day. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vxQBnatyIr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

The game saw more great blocking in front of the running back. But when the holes were there, Allen’s vision, power and burst made Northwestern’s job tough on every play. Then whenever the Wildcats had a shot at bottling the freshman up, Allen somehow battled his way into productive plays.

Badgers.com’s Mike Lucas has a pretty perfect way to put Allen’s continued emergence:

Running out of superlatives for Braelon Allen. Had several WOW runs. More than several. Rushed for 173 yds. Hurdled tackler on one. Trucked tackler on another. More than one tackler. On more than one run. 33yd TD was reminiscent of 33. Violent run. Growing up in front of our eyes — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) November 13, 2021

Another week, another fresh batch of turnovers

The game took a turn when Caesar Williams intercepted Andrew Mary in the end zone, and the Badgers went on to march down the field for a 91-yard touchdown.

Caesar Williams picks it off in the end zone.@Caesar_Austin // @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/7Bm2eyLJYh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

It sounds insane, but Wisconsin’s season turnover differential was back at 0 for a second today. Part has been the offense taking care of the ball better (forgetting the two late fumbles). But the defense’s latest run of takeaways continued and then some today. It was surprising for about a quarter against Purdue, now it feels normal.

There was Williams’ early interception, Dean Engram’s first interception of the season, John Torchio’s second interception of the season and Jordan Turner’s second INT in as many weeks. Oh, and there was a forced fumble that somehow turned into a huge gain for the Wildcats.

We now set sights for a battle with Nebraska against a quarterback in Adrian Martinez that undoubtedly presents a big test (but one that has thrown 8 interceptions this season).

There is a real question behind Allen on the RB depth chart

Braelon Allen has officially arrived as Wisconsin’s next great running back. But a lot of carries became up for grabs with Chez Mellusi’s season-ending injury. After entering the season with Mellusi, Jalen Berger and Isaac Guerendo leading the backfield, the Badgers are now down to Allen and a lot of question marks.

When Allen is on the field, the offense is showing more and more signs of dominance. But there will be moments where the top back needs a spell and the Badgers need to move the ball against good teams.

Right now, we don’t know what that’s going to look like.

Brady Schipper was the No. 2 today with 7 carries and 38 yards

Julius Davis saw time late with 9 carries, 47 yards and 1 fumble

Jackson Acker came in as the No. 4 with 3 carries for 10 yards

It seems like Schipper is seen as the primary No. 2 at this point. While today may have answered that part of the equation, we still do not know whether the offense can still find success with Allen on the bench.

The team will need it when Nebraska comes to town next weekend.

Wisconsin's defensive depth continues to shine

The greatness of Wisconsin’s defensive stars is well-known at this point. Those players contributed on all levels today with takeaways, tackles for loss and timely plays to stop Northwestern’s offensive progress.

But there is another storyline about this defensive unit: the depth continues to shine each week.

Backup safety John Torchio flashed yet again, recording 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 big-time interception.

Backup linebacker Jordan Turner intercepted his second pass in as many weeks

Hunter Wohler got home for his first career sack

Jim Leonhard has been able to get underclassmen valuable reps during Wisconsin’s blowout wins the last few weeks. Those reps are invaluable for the players as they develop in the program, but the reps have also shown us how much depth this defense has.

It’s a complete unit from top-to-bottom and all the way down the depth chart.

