Five takeaways from Wisconsin’s 34-7 victory over Eastern Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers are in the win column for the first time in 2021.

They defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-7 tonight, bouncing back from last week’s disappointing loss to Penn State and correcting a lot of the mistakes we saw plague them in that contest.

Eastern Michigan presented the perfect get-right opportunity for everybody on the Badger team. Though the solid performances from the offensive line, Graham Mertz and the defense don’t necessarily mean there isn’t still some improvement to be made, it was undoubtedly a good sign to see the team dominate an inferior opponent.

Now Wisconsin enters a bye week before a captivating two-game stretch of Notre Dame (at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois) and Michigan.

But for now, here are five takeaways from their victory tonight:

The offense handled business against a poor opponent, as they should have

The final stats showed the dominance we saw on the field from the Wisconsin offense. 26 first downs, 518 total yards, 352 rushing yards and more than 39 minutes of possession. Oh, and all of that with the team's backups in for a sizable chunk of time. Last week we saw a similar dominance in many statistical categories, though woes in the red zone cost the team the game. This week we saw many of those mistakes cleaned up, as the offensive line played well, Mertz didn't turn the ball over and the running backs (more on them in a second) were dominant. As I noted above, this improvement doesn't mean much since it came against a poor opponent. But the team took care of business on the offensive side of the football, which is at least a positive sign after scoring only 10 points last weekend. Stay tuned to BadgersWire and my Twitter account throughout the week as I break down the film and show what individual plays mean for where this unit is heading into a big-time game against Notre Dame.

Continued from Week 1: Wisconsin has some studs at running back

What is one thing we can definitely take away from this game? Wisconsin is absolutely loaded in the backfield. After 2020 saw Jalen Berger emerge as a talent yet never take an RB1 role and the rest of the unit put forth an okay performance, this 2021 backfield is loaded top-to-bottom. Chez Mellusi dominated again on his way to a 20-144-1TD stat line, Berger made his season debut and looked smooth and sharp, Isaac Guerendo showed that breakaway speed we've heard about for so long and Braelon Allen was a force down the stretch of the game. Who will emerge and take a 25-30 carry workload of the group? Honestly probably none of them. But moving into the heart of the team's schedule, it's clear the Badgers are loaded at the running back position.

Jim Leonhard's defense was masterful yet again

Death, takes and Jim Leonhard defenses delivering masterful performances against poor opponents. The unit delivered a 2019-like shutout performance (yes, I'm counting it as a shutout) and held the Eagles to only 3 first downs, 92 total yards and 16 rushing yards. The pressure was great from both the interior and outside (shoutout the OLB rotation), the front penetrated gaps all night long and the secondary was in great position against the opposing receivers. Eastern Michigan's offense was never going to give the defense trouble, but it was great to see Leonhard's group continue to look dominant. This group will now get Leo Chenal back moving forward (and we'll see about Faion Hicks and Collin Wilder). As always, it is a strength of the team and should be talked about with the conference's best.

Graham Mertz played well, though EMU didn't present much of a challenge

The biggest storyline after Wisconsin's loss to Penn State was Graham Mertz's continued struggles to go through his progressions, hit open receivers and finish drives in the red zone. Against Eastern Michigan he did everything necessary for Wisconsin to coast to a victory. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 141 yards, moved chains when necessary, got into a rhythm in intermediate-range throws and didn't turn the ball over. He looked pretty good, which is undoubtedly a positive moving forward.

Talented youngsters got some valuable playing time

As I've gotten at above, the starters on both sides of the football did their jobs all night long. So, what's the positive that comes with that? Underclassmen get valuable playing time. Former five-star recruit Logan Brown got time at left tackle, we saw some young receivers get looks (A.J. Abbott specifically) and, most notably, Braelon Allen got into the end zone. https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1436874016040660993 Allen's debut was the most notable here, as his 7 carries, 30 yards and touchdown showed that even at his young age, he has the chance to contribute right away. Oh, and he'll only get better as he grows and develops.

