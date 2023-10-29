Five takeaways from Wisconsin’s 24-10 loss to Ohio State

Despite injuries piling up before and during Wisconsin’s matchup with Ohio State, the Badgers were able to find themselves with a chance in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Wisconsin’s offense could solve one of the nation’s best units in the Ohio State defense and the comeback effort fell short.

The Badgers came into Saturday night led by Braedyn Locke, who was making his second career start after Tanner Mordecai injured his hand against Iowa. Fast forward to the end of the first half, and Wisconsin lost star running back Braelon Allen for the rest of the night. Without their top two offensive contributors, the Badgers were unable to trouble Ohio State’s defense aside from the opening drive of the second half.

Here are five takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes:

Wisconsin had a chance in the fourth quarter, that's all you can ask for

The Badgers had the football in a one score game in the fourth quarter. You can’t ask for much more from a shorthanded team that simply lacks the firepower to keep up with the undefeated Buckeyes for 60 minutes.

Was it a perfect performance? Not even close, and there are multiple drives and decisions Wisconsin would like back. Even with that being said, they had a chance late.

Braedyn Locke has given Wisconsin a chance in back to back weeks

The numbers don’t jump off the page for Locke, who went 18-39 with 165 passing yards and a touchdown on Saturday night. For me, the most impressive part of his performance were the mature throwaways you don’t often see from a young quarterback. When a play broke down on Saturday night, Locke made sure to get it out of harms way and live to see another down.

It was a mature performance that gave Wisconsin a chance.

Maema Njongmeta and Ricardo Hallman were the best two Badgers on the field

Ricardo Hallman’s interception while sitting in zone and picking out Kyle McCord’s pass was a highlight, as was Maema Njongmeta playing the way many around this program expected at the beginning of the year.

The two Badger defenders were some of the best players on the field on either side. Njongmeta finished with a team-high 10 tackles.

Wisconsin needed a defensive score or something wild to go their way on special teams

Coming into tonight given Ohio State’s defense playing like arguably the best unit in the country, Wisconsin needed something wacky to go their way. They needed to create 7 points in an unconventional manner, whether it be a defensive touchdown or something on special teams. The Badgers were unable to capitalize on the turnovers they did come up with, and the offense couldn’t muster more than the lone touchdown drive.

It felt like a night where Wisconsin moved in the right direction

Not all losses are created equal. Two weeks ago, it felt like the sky was falling after Wisconsin’s embarrassing home loss to Iowa. This loss, however, did not have the same feeling. The Badgers hung tough with a top three team in the country despite being shorthanded.

