Five takeaways from the USMNT's final World Cup Qualifying roster

The U.S. men's national team will be without Weston McKennie, and potentially Sergiño Dest, but welcomes back Gio Reyna for its three final World Cup qualifiers this month.

Coach Gregg Berhalter called up 27 players to the final roster who will report to camp Sunday in Houston and begin training Monday, before matches at Mexico on March 24, Panama on March 27 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando and at Costa Rica on March 30.

The USMNT (6-2-3, 21 points) sits second in the CONCACAF octagonal standings, behind Canada (7-0-4, 25 points). Four points from this window gives the U.S. a promising chance to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dest, the USMNT's starting right back, suffered a hamstring injury Thursday, while playing for Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League. Berhalter said he's prepared to replace him, but will wait until Barcelona's medical team gives Dest a final diagnosis Friday.

Nineteen players returned for the USMNT's 28-man roster from its qualifiers in January and February. Given the high stakes this round, one of the nine fresh faces expected was veteran center back John Brooks. The 29-year-old has 45 appearances to his name, the third-most on the current roster, behind DeAndre Yedlin (71) and Kellyn Acosta (48).

"John Brooks – I had a good conversation with him and explained to him that this is our thinking for the window. This is what we chose to do this window," Berhalter said. "It doesn't determine his future with the national team. And I think that's a very important distinction."

Here are five takeaways from the USMNT's final 20202 World Cup Qualifying roster.

Berhalter: Brooks not best fit right now

Brooks' last call-up to the USMNT was during its first qualifying window in September, when he failed to impress in starts against Canada and Honduras. He was yanked at halftime in the latter match. What followed were an October injury and a poor spell with German club Wolfsburg.

After being benched twice in December, Brooks has started 10 straight league matches for Wolfsburg. More important than any statistic, Brooks' grit and mental toughness is a valuable trait for the U.S. at Mexico and Costa Rica. Berhalter didn't see that as warranting a spot.

"There's some details in his game that I talked to him about that we need to improve to fit into our game," Berhalter said. "And we don't have time on Tuesday to improve these things. The game's on Thursday, the (next) game's on Sunday. There's not a runway here.

"When this whole thing settles down – and hopefully we're in the World Cup and we have the June window, the September window – I think there'll be another opportunity for him, where we can really start addressing where we think his deficiencies are, to be the starting center back in our pool," said Berhalter.

Sep 5, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; United States defender John Brooks (6) against Canada during a CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Nissan Stadium.

Dest injury amplifies depth questions

Since the November World Cup Qualifying window, Antonee Robinson has been the lone left back on the U.S. roster. A Dest omission takes away its second option on the left and its first on the right.

This brings forth a larger question about depth throughout the team. No McKennie means conventional defensive midfielders Acosta and Tyler Adams could start, with Yunus Musah as the one central midfielder connecting with the attack. But off the bench, Gianluca Busio and Luca de la Torre have a combined 14 appearances. Central midfielder Cristian Roldan has not started in World Cup Qualifying.

It's not that the U.S. lacks the talent or the bodies, but it will have to get creative in order to remain competitive and balanced in its most important matches under Berhalter thus far.

"Regarding Weston, you don't replace him," Berhalter said. "We're not going to plug a guy in and get a like-for-like, but that's okay. We've won games before without him and we'll do it again."

Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; the United States defender Sergino Dest (2) dribbles the ball while El Salvador forward Jairo Henriquez (17) defends during a CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Lower.com Field.

The return of Reyna

It's no secret the 19-year-old Reyna is a difference-maker. He is the USMNT's one true central attacking midfielder – its designated chance creator. But following hamstring and thigh injuries keeping him from Borussia Dortmund and USMNT duties, Reyna hasn't played more than 30 minutes.

Berhalter said he spoke to Dortmund manager Marco Rose Thursday, regarding his workload and said the U.S. will "adjust accordingly," given that Reyna is still regaining his rhythm, fitness and game time.

Pepi a concern, Pefok returns to USMNT

Ricardo Pepi has started six of the USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers. Exacerbated by a move from FC Dallas to FC Augsburg in Germany this winter, the center forward hasn't scored since October.

"Am I concerned about Ricardo Pepi? Absolutely no question about it," Berhalter said. "We want him scoring goals. We want all of our strikers scoring goals. He's a goal-scorer. That's comes naturally to him. And that's something we need him to refocus on – clear his mind, focus on doing the small things, getting in good positions, because if he gets in good positions, we're comfortable he's going to score."

It's likely the spotlight will be on Jordon Pefok to continue what he's done for BSC Young Boys in Switzerland, scoring six goals in his last seven matches. But Pepi will get his share, as it is likely he or Jesús Ferreira will start at least one of the three qualifiers.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 13: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund) reacts during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and DSC Arminia Bielefeld at Signal Iduna Park on March 13, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany.

Rotation: who will play, when?

Mexico's Estadio Azteca sits at more than 7,200 feet above sea level.

Berhalter said "it's certainly possible" that some U.S. players could play a full 90 minutes in Mexico and then play the majority of the match against Panama.

Players like Red Bull Salzburg winger Brenden Aaronson, who've played consistently twice a week, are possible examples. Not so much for Reyna, Pepi or MLS players who are currently used to one match per week. Berhalter admitted to rotation during this window.

The question going into Mexico City is, who?

