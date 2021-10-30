Five takeaways from Texas’ Week 9 loss to Baylor

Texas’ weaknesses have been exposed throughout the last three games.

Although it’s Steve Sarkisian’s first year as the head coach at Texas, he has quite the hill to climb in order to compete for a conference championship.

At times, the Longhorns have proven that they’re capable of competing with the best teams in the country. Unfortunately, they’re also one of the most inconsistent teams in the country.

While the majority of the blame falls on the coaching staff, the players must also execute what is called. There have been far too many dropped passes, inaccurate throws, and underwhelming offensive line play.

While the Longhorns have knowingly struggled stopping the run, they have also failed to get to the quarterback. Texas recorded zero sacks against Baylor on Saturday.

Sarkisian must quickly excel on the recruiting trail in order to get his guys to Austin, otherwise we may be looking at a similar stint as Tom Herman.

Here are five primary takeaways from Texas’ devastating Week 9 loss to Baylor.

Where is Keilan Robinson?

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, same problem. After promising to find a way to get speedy playmaker Keilan Robinson more involved in the offense, Steve Sarkisian failed to do so against Baylor.

Robinson received just one touch throughout the entire game. It happened to be a reception that went for -1 yards. It’s unacceptable that Robinson hasn’t been used more frequently. Get him in space and let him work.

Wide receiver drops

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t been a good showing for Texas’ wide receivers as a whole this season. Outside of true freshman Xavier Worthy, who has also experienced his fair share of drops, the group has severely underwhelmed.

Joshua Moore had the most frustrating performance of the day against Baylor, dropping several passes and losing a fumble. Marcus Washington had a critical drop of his own as well.

Story continues

While the passes haven’t been necessarily on point at times, it’s clear that this group must improve in order for Texas to contend for a conference title, whether that be in the Big 12 or SEC.

Casey Thompson is too inconsistent

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t get me wrong, Casey Thompson has certainly had his bright spots.

But the harsh reality is that he has only beaten Rice, Texas Tech, and TCU as the starter. The win over the Horned Frogs was largely in part due to Bijan Robinson, as Thompson clearly struggled to get the passing game going in that contest.

He rebounded with a solid performance against Oklahoma, accounting for five total touchdowns, but his inaccuracy and ball security was a primary reason for Texas’ losses against Oklahoma State and Baylor.

His play is too inconsistent, and he makes questionable decisions too often. He deserved the benefit of the doubt due to his experience coupled with the underwhelming offensive line play, but it’s time to start questioning who should be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Lack of pass rush from the edge, can't contain running backs for four quarters

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing Joseph Ossai is turning out to be harder than Texas may have thought.

The Longhorns brought in three transfers that were expected to fill that void, Ray Thornton, Ben Davis, and Ovie Oghoufo — but the pass rush from the edge still remains one of Texas’ biggest weaknesses.

The run defense is just as bad, where they gave up 200+ rush yards in three of their four losses this season. In the loss to Baylor, the Longhorns gave up 199 yards rushing — same story, different week.

Texas must find a way to contain the opposing running backs for a full four quarters. On top of that, they must find a way to get to the quarterback and finish the play.

Gerry Bohanon was not sacked a single time in the loss to Baylor.

Play calling

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only Steve Sarkisian’s first year on the Forty Acres, but a fair share of blame goes his way for the questionable play-calling at times.

The ‘All Gas, No Brakes’ mantra was short-lived when Texas began blowing double-digit leads week after week. He isn’t finding a way to get the ball in his best playmakers hands, and he tries to get too fancy when his team holds a lead. The strength of this team is the loaded running back room, use them in any way possible.

The fake punt was a game changer against Baylor. Why give kicker Cameron Dicker an RPO? There was enough time left in the game, and the Bears ultimately scored off of the favorable field position. It was one of those plays that had fans everywhere scratching their heads, even if they’ve never watched football before.

1

1