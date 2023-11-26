Five takeaways from Texas A&M’s 42-30 loss to No. 14 LSU

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) finished out the 2023 regular season on a weird note after falling 42-30 to the No. 14 LSU Tigers on the road, as a new era of Aggie Football will begin in 2024 as soon as Jimbo Fisher’s successor is named in what could be mere days.

Within interim head coach Elijah Robinson’s second game at the helm, strides were made on offense in the first half against the Tigers, as sophomore signal caller Jaylen Henderson led the offense on three scoring drives to take a 17-14 lead into the half. Keeping the momentum, the offense kept rolling as offensive guard Mark Nabou made every football fan smile as the big man snuck his way into the endzone, mirroring former Chicago Bear legend William “The Fridge” Perry.

However, Let’s not forget who the Aggies defense was facing, as LSU senior quarterback and Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels, who has now accounted for 50 touchdowns (!) on the year, threw for four touchdowns while readily exposing A&M’s susceptible pass defense in a performance all too familiar to Aggie fans this season.

With plenty of news coming your way in the next week or so regarding who will be Texas A&M’s new head football coach, here are five takeaways from today’s season finale loss. Random Corporation name bowl game, here we come!

Texas A&M finishes 0-3 vs. Top 25 teams when leading at the half

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not how you start, but how you finish, and I guess no one ever told former head coach Jimbo Fisher that during the bulk of Texas A&M’s 2023 season. After losing their 10th consecutive SEC road game after falling 42-30 to LSU, interim head coach Elijah Robinson has now experienced the bitter taste of failure when leading at halftime just meant an utter collapse in the second half.

Yes, Texas A&M held halftime leads against Alabama, Tennesee, and LSU, three Top 25 opponents who outplayed the Aggies in the second half of each matchup, making the proper adjustments to key in on A&M’s weaknesses.

This season, said weaknesses, the offensive line and secondary, once again broke down vs. LSU quarterback and Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels, who threw for four touchdowns, while the Tigers went on a 28-6 second-half run. Whoever becomes Texas A&M’s new head coach, this trend needs to be squashed before anything else.

Despite the loss, interim head coach Elijah Robinson coached a great game

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas A&M may have lost the game, but Elijah Robinson has been a breath of fresh air after Jimbo Fisher’s firing, providing a blueprint on how the next head coach needs to let the assistants simply do their jobs without wielding total control.

In his first game at the helm last Saturday, the Aggies got off to a slow start. Still, after stating that he would allow OC Bobby Petrino to have complete control of the offense, there was a notable difference in both the passing and running game, which was even more evident against LSU.

Even in a loss, Aggies quarterback Jaylen Henderson threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns, while A&M’s offense actually outgained the Tigers 390 yards to 389, moving the ball at will for most of the afternoon. Not say Robinson is the favorite to land the position, but he certainly should be in the running, and should, by all means, be retained on the staff regardless.

Jaylen Henderson may have solidified the No. 2 quarterback spot going into 2024

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After sustaining a rib injury in the Aggies loss to Ole Miss, quarterback Max Johnson has been sidelined since, leading to the emergence of sophomore signal-caller Jaylen Henderson. In his last three starts, the former Fresno State QB has thrown for 704 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions while rushing for 104 yards and two scores in four games.

While Johnson remains the more experienced player, Henderson’s duel-threat ability provides an explosive element to the offense, and after throwing for nearly 300 yards against the Tigers, he can also sling it with accuracy and touch.

Once the Aggies bowl game is announced, Henderson has earned the right to start the final game, and by that time, it’s more than likely Texas A&M’s new head football coach will be announced ahead of time, placing both quarterback futures in flux either way.

Just give the Heisman to Jayden Daniels already!

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a stud, but you already knew that. Putting the finishing touches on his incredible 2023 season, the senior QB completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, including 120 rushing yards on 11 carries in the Tiger’s 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

Daniels has now accounted for 4,000 plus total yards and 50 touchdowns, including 40 passing touchdowns, for the year. While Oregon quarterback Bo Nix currently holds a slight advantage in passing yards, Daniels has done his damage against SEC defenses.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best overall player in college football, so despite LSU’s three losses, Jayden Daniels has done everything in his power to secure the prestigious award.

Texas A&M's head coaching search took an interesting turn after the game

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA;

Just minutes after Texas A&M fell to LSU, several pre-game coaching rumors, including Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s apparent connection to the Aggies head coach vacancy, took on a whole new meaning after Ohio State vs. Michigan.

After falling to the No. 3-ranked Wolverines 30-24, the Buckeyes championship hopes are dead, and all of a sudden, Day’s hot seat after finishing, yes, 11-1 on the regular season, is weirdly heating up.

Whether any of this has merit down the line, multiple sources have confirmed that Day remains a candidate, and all this loss does is heat things up in the final stretch.

