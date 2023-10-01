Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) thwarted Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) to the tune of 34-22, giving the Maroon and White a win in the Southwest Classic for the 11th time in the last 12 matchups.

In spite of losing starting quarterback Conner Weigman to a season-ending injury, the Aggies flexed their two-deep depth with senior southpaw Max Johnson under center. Lo and behold, Texas A&M’s offense didn’t miss a beat, thanks to a poised performance from Johnson and an efficient outing from their backfield.

Granted, the offense has plenty to be grateful for after a dominant outing from the defense, as well as a game-changing performance from A&M’s special team unit. It may not have been a total “complete game” from the Aggies, but it sure was close to it.

And perhaps most encouraging, is that the Maroon and White are slowly playing their best ball right in the middle of their SEC slate. Head coach Jimbo Fisher echoed just the same in his postgame, noting that he “loves that this team keeps getting better.”

Don’t look now, but based on how the standings are shaking out, the Aggies may have a clear path ahead to contend for the division crown.

Here are five takeaways from Texas A&M’s 34-22 win over Arkansas, which moves the Aggies to 2-0 in SEC play.

A&M is the best team in the SEC West

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but the Aggies are tied with Alabama for first in the SEC West. But now that the dust has settled on Week 5, can you truly say the Crimson Tide are an all-around better team than A&M through five games? Let’s push aside the brand equity for a second and take a look at the stats.

The Aggies have allowed the second-fewest total points in the division (93), with only Alabama (71) and Auburn (91) sporting better numbers. A&M has already fended off the Tigers, and unlike Alabama, boasts a much better QB room. A&M has scored 193 points combined, compared to the Crimson Tide’s 161.

Next week’s showdown with Alabama will settle the debate, but make no mistake that if the Aggies only get better from here on out, that SEC West crown will be resting comfortably in College Station.

A&M's defense, namely the pass rush, is the best in the SEC

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

If our first takeaway was jumping the gun a bit, then our second is by all means grounded in reality. After the Aggies’ defense has stifled the SEC competition two weeks in a row, it’s not an overstatement to say they boast the best pass rush in the entire conference. Again, let’s look at the stat sheet for justification.

Texas A&M ranks second in the SEC in sacks (22), fourth in sack yardage (102), and first in pass deflections (22). Perhaps that Miami loss lit a fire under this group, and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, but whatever the case may be, it’s working.

So long as they keep this level of intensity, this defense is a matchup nightmare for the rest of the SEC.

Le'Veon Moss is your RB1

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Daniels is an excellent change-of-pace back, and Rueben Owens, as the kids say, has “next.” But don’t fool yourself: Le’Veon Moss is your RB1 for the 2023 campaign. The sophomore ranks second in carries (46) but clocks in first in running yards (276) and yards per carry (6.0), while tied for first in rushing touchdowns (2).

This should come as no surprise given Moss was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. But it’s encouraging nonetheless to see him truly flex his skillset while leading the backfield.

Daniels and Owens will remain firmly in the rotation, but Aggie fans should feel confident knowing Moss is the bell-cow for a versatile running back room.

Yeah, the Aggies will be just fine at QB

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive week, Max Johnson played poised in the pocket while displaying the type of veteran leadership that other programs would love to have on their roster. That latter statement rang especially true in Week 5, as Johnson overcame an ugly interception and a lost fumble in what was a nightmare third quarter for the Aggie offense.

Nonetheless, Johnson finished 17/28 for 210 yards and two passing touchdowns. Truth be told, the Aggies left some points on the table after being unable to execute in the red zone, and Johnson himself echoed this in the postgame.

Nonetheless, the larger sports media landscape is singing the same tune that A&M is extremely fortunate to have Johnson in the fold, who could very well be the QB1 for any other program.

Special teams can be an x-factor in the Aggies favor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the week leading up to the Southwest Classic, wide receiver Ainias Smith hinted that he would take this matchup “personally.” That’s not an understatement, given that he was roughly one year removed from suffering a season-ending injury against this team, in this very stadium.

How did Smith respond? By bringing back a punt return for 82 yards to put the Aggies up 34-16, effectively serving as the nail in the coffin for the Razorbacks. Smith’s electric special teams touchdown was joined by 12th Man Sam Matthews’ forced fumble on an A&M punt, which somehow, was recovered by Arkansas.

Those two plays underscore how valuable special teams can be for this football program. Jimbo Fisher continuously pushes his team to play high-IQ football in “all three phases.” That means not only offense and defense but special teams too. If A&M can keep doing so, it will make them extremely dangerous down the stretch.

