Five takeaways from Texas A&M’s 31-23 loss to Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas A&M’s 2023 season, along with the Jimbo Fisher era, has finally ended after falling to the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys 31-23 on Wednesday night.

While the news regarding A&M’s depleted roster, as just 48 scholarship players were available due to injury and the transfer portal became the dominant narrative, it was Aggie freshman quarterback Marcel Reed’s record-setting performance that potentially provided a blueprint for what new head coach Mike Elko will bring to the program in 2024 and beyond.

After injuring his non-throwing arm after the first play of the game, A&M QB Jaylen Henderson’s frustrating departure led to one of the more memorable performances by an Aggie signal-caller in program history, as Reed, in just his second appearance on the year, passed for 361 yards, the second most yards against a Power 5 opponents since former QB Kellen Mond’s 430 against Clemson in 2018.

Outside of Reed’s introduction, several players on offense and defense stepped up, most notable 12th Man representative and linebacker/safety Sam Mathews, who led the team with 14 tackles and an interception, played his last game in an Aggie uniform, and man, was it a memorable one.

Focusing on the future, Elko and his staff have plenty of talent to work with on both sides of the ball, and by the looks of it, the current quarterback room looks borderline elite heading into next season.

Here are five things we learned from Texas A&M’s bowl game loss to Oklahoma State.

The future of Texas A&M's defensive line is in good hands

Look, a loss is a loss, but once you dig deeper into how things unfolded on Wednesday night, the play of defensive tackles DJ Hicks and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy provided an encouraging glimpse into the future play in the trenches. Due to the depth at the postion throughout the 2023 season, the recent attrition due to the transfer portal gave way to both young former five-star defenders to make an instant impact for the first time all year.

Combining for just four tackles, Both Hicks and Brownlow-Dindy consistently displayed the strength, speed, an athleticism needed to outmuscle the offensive line. At the same time, freshman defensive end Rylan Kennedy, who already possesses NFL length, also recorded to tackles and a pass deflection on the night.

Sam Mathews solidified himself as the greatest 12th Man in Texas A&M history

Note that the headline is based on my opinion, but after last night’s performance, senior linebacker Sam Mathews will be remembered in Aggie lore for years to come. Due to the lack of depth going into the game, Mathews took a majority of snaps at safety, and in his first start of the year, the savvy special team ace looked like a seasoned veteran at the position.

Recording a team-high 14 tackles and an interception, Aggie fans were likely scouring the internet to check if Mathews had any remaining eligibility after witnessing one of the best defensive performances during the 2023 season. Looking back, Sam Mathews was a football player first and a 12th Man representative second, and after last night, don’t close the book on his playing career just yet.

Oh, and Mathews, according to Pro Football Focus, was Texas A&M’s highest-rated player, with a rating of 90.2.

Mike Elko needs to acquire multiple cornerbacks from the transfer portal

First, I must credit A&M freshman cornerbacks Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers for withstanding the surprising firestorm that was Oklahoma State’s passing attack, strategically lining up veteran receivers to confuse, and continuously out-muscle the young defenders, allowing QB Alan Bowman to pass for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

While both young men still have bright futures, Mike Elko and his staff need more starting experience at the position after both Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and have only added one player through the portal in former Kansas State CB Will Lee Jr.

A blatant weakness during the 2023 season, Elko cannot enter the thick of the offseason without at least two more incoming veterans in the secondary.

Texas A&M's 2024 wide receiver rotation looks much better than expected

After the news that two-year starting wide receiver Evan Stewart entered the transfer portal, Aggie fans, basing their collective opinion on talent alone, felt like this would severely impact the wide receiver rotation in 2024.

While Stewart had yet to live up to his recruiting hype due to poor usage and injury, wide receivers Moose Muhammad III and Jahdae Walker had seemingly just begun.

Representing two of the three scholarship receivers on the night, including freshman Micah Tease, Walker, who looks like a clear-cut starter next season, reeled in a team-high 8 receptions for 137 yards. At the same time, Muhammad made his annual one-handed catch highlight-worthy play, second on the team with 3 receptions for 68 yards.

Paired with the return of sophomore WR Noah Thomas and two new transfer portal additions in receiver Javon Harvey and Cyrus Allen, the Aggies are in much better shape than expected after Stewart’s departure.

The Aggies' QB room heading into 2024 is borderline elite

After then-starting QB Jaylen Henderson’s devastating arm injury led to freshman Marcel Reed’s 361-yard performance on Wednesday, Texas A&M’s quarterback room heading into the 2024 season is equipped to be special, as starter Conner Weigman, Henderson, Reed, and incoming 2024 four-star signal caller Miles O’Neill make up the strong group.

While Weigman remains the presumed starter, the competition for the backup spot has changed dramatically, pitting Marcel Reed’s high ceiling against Henderson’s starting experience as new offensive coordinator Collin Klein will implement his wide-open scheme that looks like a perfect fit for each player’s skill set.

The future is still Conner Weigman as things stand, but when his time in Aggieland does come to an end, head coach Mike Elko will have a replacement plan in place.

