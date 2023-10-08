Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) left Kyle Field on Saturday with a 26-20 loss to No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC). The Maroon and White also left with more questions, than answers, about this team’s weaknesses.

To be fair, it was a tale of two halves as the Aggies squandered a 17-10 lead at halftime. The Crimson Tide won the final two quarters, outscoring A&M 16-3 as they ground the Aggies offense to a halt. The battle of the trenches was surely at the forefront of this matchup, and the Maroon Goons had a long afternoon.

That reality contrasted with the encouraging play from Texas A&M’s defense, namely, the defensive line. The Aggies’ front seven generated pressure on all sides against Jalen Milroe, totaling six combined sacks on the afternoon. In reality, the Aggies couldn’t afford to not bring pressure, given how leaky their secondary was. A&M allowed 321 yards through the air, and in particular, it was a rough outing for cornerback Josh DeBerry.

The inability to play a complete game on both sides of the ball was just one of the many takeaways to come out of the loss. The learning curve of this offense line, as well as the questionable game management decisions from Jimbo Fisher, also come to mind.

Here are five takeaways from Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama, which handed the Aggies their first loss of SEC play.

A&M's defensive line covered up the holes in the secondary

Over the last few weeks, we’ve touted how the Aggies have ranked atop nearly every defensive statistical category, and rightfully so. Saturday showed us, however, that those efforts rest solely on the defensive line. Those in the trenches clearly made life easier for A&M’s backend group.

On Saturday, the Maroon and White tallied six combined sacks on Jalen Milroe, led by Edgerrin Cooper (3), Fadil Diggs (2), and Walter Nolen (1). Aside from a Bryce Anderson interception, it was a rough day for the Aggies secondary, and for Josh DeBerry in particular.

Texas A&M was gashed for 321 yards through the air. Senior wideout Jermaine Burton had a career day, finishing with 197 yards and two touchdowns. Tommy Reese continuously picked on his matchup with DeBerry, which means the Aggies have work to do leading up to next week’s showdown with Tennessee.

Max Johnson needs to get the ball out quicker

Max Johnson had been solid over the last two weeks, stepping in admirably following Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury. But on Saturday, Alabama’s pass rush had him under constant duress, and it showed in his efficiency.

Johnson went 14/25 for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception, amounting to a 61.3 QBR.

A&M left points on the field on a handful of occasions, and on a few of those, it was a result of Johnson holding on the ball for too long. Granted, he didn’t have the best pass protection in some scenarios. But otherwise, it’s on the senior southpaw to feel the pressure and get the ball out in a timely manner.

The offensive line...has work to do

As mentioned before, Johnson didn’t necessarily have a clean pocket for much of the afternoon. That speaks to the rough day the Maroon Goons had against the Crimson Tide’s front seven. A&M allowed five sacks and six tackles for loss, as their offense ground to a halt through the second half.

Some of it was due to poor execution, as highlighted by this unpleasant mishap from Bryce Foster. When Johnson is getting that type of protection, the odds are stacked against him.

It will be key to see if Texas A&M makes any shifts on the starting offensive line. Mark Nabou made his first career start at center against UL Monroe and performed well, so perhaps that’s a necessary adjustment to be made moving forward.

Alabama made second-half adjustments, and A&M failed to counter

There’s no need to look at the tape on this one. Rather, just look at the box score. After going up 17-10 at the half, the Aggies lost the second half scoring battle 16-3. Fisher echoed how Alabama made strategic adjustments at halftime, which included Jalen Milroe getting the ball out quicker to fend off A&M’s pass rush.

As for the Aggies, well, they failed to respond to those adjustments. That’s on Fisher and the coaching staff, who should have expected Nick Saban and company to address what wasn’t working through the first two quarters.

Jimbo Fisher's game management decisions bubble up again

As we highlighted here at Aggies Wire, Fisher deserves some of the blame for the way he managed Saturday’s tightly contested affair. Among them was the decision not to call a timeout after Nolen’s of Milroe in the second quarter, which left roughly three minutes on the clock. That would have given A&M enough time for one more offensive drive before the half.

Then there was the fourth-and-one punt at the 45 with the game tied at 17. In moments like these, where you can feel the momentum swinging in your foe’s favor, why not be aggressive in that short-yardage situation?

Those decisions joined the choice to take a timeout with just two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-goal to bring the Aggies within six points. All in all, there were a handful of questionable decisions made that may or may not have tilted the game back in A&M’s favor. But regardless, Fisher needs to be more calculated in his decision-making.

After all, isn’t that what he’s now tasked to do as “CEO” of Texas A&M? With Petrino now calling the plays, it’s on Fisher to manage the game so that the Aggies are placed in the best situation to win.

