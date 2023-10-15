For the second straight week, Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) couldn’t get out of their own way as they fell 20-13 to No. 19 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC). The difference this time is that there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over this team heading into the bye week.

From a porous display by the offensive line to a wasted effort by A&M’s stellar defense, Saturday’s loss again shone a light on the current weaknesses of this football team. The question now is whether or not Jimbo Fisher and company can help steer the ship to close out the season strong.

If not, we could be in for a sequel performance to the 2022 debacle that Aggie fans were hoping would never rear its ugly head again. And yet, here we are with the Maroon and White firmly out of the College Football Playoff picture. Barring a miracle, the same can be said for a run at the SEC title game.

Here are five takeaways from Texas A&M’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee in Week 7.

The offensive line is officially a glaring issue

You can proclaim all you want about the need for Max Johnson to get the ball out quicker, but it’s tough when you have little to no clean protection in the pocket. The senior southpaw was pressured on 25 of 39 (64.1%) dropbacks against Tennessee. That’s a recipe for disaster, no matter how talented your quarterback is.

One sack, 11 hits, and eight hurries allowed on a total of 20 pressures against the Vols pass rush. Center Bryce Foster graded the worst, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing three hits and two hurries on five pressures. Chase Bisontis had another rough outing, allowing one hit and two hurries.

For Bisontis, it’s simply the learning curve of facing SEC competition. For Foster, who is a seasoned veteran in Aggieland, something has got to give. Offensive line coach Steve Addazio may be on thin ice if this level of play keeps up, but make no mistake that if things don’t get cleaned up after the bye, serious changes have to be made to the rotation.

Mental mishaps on the road are...worrisome

Foster’s rough day in pass protection was only exacerbated by the unusual number of botched snaps on the afternoon. Pass protection is one thing, but miscommunication is another. Perhaps the raucous crowd of Neyland Stadium was indeed a factor, and yet, this could become worrisome given the road opponents still on the schedule.

Yes, that includes trips to the Vaught and No. 13 Ole Miss, as well as to Death Valley against No. 22 LSU. Jimbo Fisher was adamant that this would get cleaned up, but if the snaps fiasco continues week-to-week, it only adds another conundrum to an offense that is currently stuck in the mud.

Feed the studs? Prove it!

Evan Stewart’s four receptions for 48 yards against the Vols marked an improvement from last week, albeit a minuscule one. It was only one more catch and two more yards from Week 6, and again, it continued a downward trend of production since his 11-catch, 142-yard performance back in Week 2.

How about the dynamic Ainias Smith? Agent Zero had just one lone reception for 20 yards on the day. Truth be told, the most involvement he got was in the punt return game. Again, it harkens back to Bobby Petrino’s mantra of “feed the studs” before the season began.

In back-to-back weeks, we’ve yet to see the Aggies’ best offensive weapons consistently involved in the game script. Running the ball to control the tempo will only take you so far. Stewart and Smith are needed for the explosive plays to truly get this offense humming.

Once the second half starts, the Aggies' offense grinds to a halt

In the second half of its last three games combined, Texas A&M has scored only nine points and committed six turnovers. Through 21 offensive drives, the Maroon and White have registered seven punts, six turnovers, three missed field goals, one safety, and one turnover on downs.

The offense is officially in a rut, and to make matters worse, they can’t adapt after halftime. Nick Saban and Alabama did it last week, and now Josh Heupel and the Vols achieved the same on Saturday. College football is a chess match, and it’s predicated on making the necessary adjustments. Through the last two weeks, A&M’s offense hasn’t risen to the occasion.

Are you feeling it now, Jimbo Fisher?

The Aggies’ offense is in a rut, and a few of the glaring issues lie in the hires made by none other than Jimbo Fisher. As Aggies Wire Managing Editor Cameron Ohnysty highlighted, second-year offensive line coach Steven Addazio has to shoulder the responsibility for the unit in the trenches.

What about the fact that the Aggies, under Fisher, have yet to win a true SEC road game since 2021? Well, as Jimbo aptly noted in his postgame, it’s on him, and the coaching staff, to prepare this team better for the challenges ahead of them.

All of that leads to the question of what is Jimbo Fisher’s future in Aggieland. Let’s be pragmatic; no seismic changes, or firings, are going to happen within the next 24 to 48 hours. Perhaps no significant changes will be made throughout the remainder of the season.

But Aggie fans, and most notably Texas A&M’s athletic department, can’t stomach another losing season after the 2022 debacle. It’s up to Fisher, as he noted, to get this team’s mindset right following the bye week. If they can’t right the ship to stay on course for the rest of the schedule, we could be in for an eventful offseason, to put it lightly.

