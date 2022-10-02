Five takeaways from Texas’ 38-20 win over West Virginia

Texas is back in the win column after a dominant 38-20 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad put together its most complete performance of the season, playing complete games in all three phases.

Xavier Worthy was the star of the show for the Longhorns. The sophomore wide receiver hauled in seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He even added a 33-yard touchdown pass on a beautiful trick play in the second quarter.

Quarterback Hudson Card played his best game of his college career. Card picked apart the West Virginia secondary for over 300 yards and three scores. The redshirt sophomore is looking more and more comfortable each week.

Texas’ defense kept the dynamic West Virginia offense in check all game with great tackling and improved pass rush. The Longhorns sacked JT Daniels three times while linebacker Jaylan Ford lead the way with 14 tackles.

Here are five takeaways from Texas’ bounce-back victory over West Virginia.

Hudson Card's confidence is improving

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown are turning into a nice linebacker duo

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is tough to beat at home

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja'Tavion Sanders is a future NFL tight end

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Pete Kwaitkowski made needed adjustments

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire