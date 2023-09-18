The five takeaways from Rutgers’ Week 3 victory against Virginia Tech

On Saturday, Rutgers football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2, 0-0 ACC), 35-16. It is the third consecutive season under head coach Greg Schiano that Rutgers has started with three straight wins.

The Scarlet Knights leaned on their junior running back Kyle Monangai, rushing for 143 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Also, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt contributed a career-high 87 yards and his second rushing touchdown of the season. Wimsatt also connected with senior wide receiver Christian Dremel for a touchdown, recording his third throwing touchdown of the season.

Rutgers showed their true identity on Saturday, controlling the clock and playing tough defense. The Scarlet Knights forced two turnovers against the Hokies, with junior defensive lineman Wesley Bailey recording a fumble recovery and junior defensive back Flip Dixon recording an interception. Rutgers junior linebacker Tyreem Powell anchored the defense for the Scarlet Knights, leading the unit with 11 tackles.

Scroll below for the five takeaways from the Scarlet Knights’ 35-16 victory over Virginia Tech.

Rutgers' offensive line dominated upfront

The Scarlet Knights’ offensive line dominated Virginia Tech’s defensive line, recording 256 rushing yards on 34 attempts. The Rutgers’ rushing attack averaged 7.5 yards a carry and recorded four touchdowns. Their offensive line allowed zero sacks on the day, allowing just one through three weeks. Rutgers’ solid performance from their offensive line has allowed Wimsatt to develop into a game manager.

Junior Kyle Monangai continued his high-level of play

Week 1: 14 car., 49 yards, 1 TD

Week 2: 28 car., 165 yards, 1 TD

Week 3: 16 car., 143 yards, 3 TD@RFootball RB @kylemonangai is off to a great start in 2023. Watch all 3 of his TD runs in today’s 35-16 win over Virginia Tech. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4hIMRAY6fS — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai logged another stellar performance on the season. Monangai recorded 16 carries for 143 yards on the ground and a career-high three touchdowns. Rutgers’ junior running back averaged 8.9 yards a carry, logging a 55-yard rushing touchdown to give the Scarlet Knights a 28-16 lead in the fourth quarter. On Saturday, Monangai logged his second consecutive 100+ rushing performance on the season.

Junior defensive lineman Aaron Lewis has a productive game

After his slow start to the 2023 season, junior defensive lineman Aaron Lewis had a productive game against the Hokies. On Saturday, Lewis recorded his first sack and eight total tackles. Lewis was playing in the Hokies’ backfield all game, recording a critical stop on the Hokies’ two-point attempt to keep the Rutgers lead at 21-16 with 14:18 remaining. The junior defensive lineman has 12 tackles, three solo, nine assists, and one sack through Week 3.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt plays another clean game

Rutgers’ junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt logged his third consecutive game without a turnover on Saturday. Wimsatt has been a game manager for the Scarlet Knights, using his legs to extend drives. Wimsatt attempted only 16 passes on Saturday, completing seven of them. Rutgers’ junior quarterback completed seven passes for 46 yards and one touchdown. His stats aren’t impressive, but his performance on the field is what matters. He logged 11 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His efficiency in managing the Rutgers’ offense is the main reason the Scarlet Knights are 3-0 on the season.

Rutgers' defense forced multiple turnovers

The Scarlet Knights’ defense recorded six turnovers (5 interceptions and one fumble recovery) through Week 3. On Saturday, the Rutgers’ defense logged another two turnovers, with defensive lineman Wesley Bailey recording a fumble recovery and junior defensive back Flip Dixon recording an interception. The Scarlet Knights won the turnover battle for the third consecutive game of the season.

