Five takeaways from Rutgers’ Week 1 victory over Northwestern

Over the weekend, Rutgers opened their 2023 season with a 24-7 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.It was the kind of performance that sparks hope for the direction of the Rutgers rebuild.

The Rutgers defense stole the show, holding Northwestern scoreless up until their final possession of the game. The Scarlet Knights offense was efficient, maintaining long drives and outgaining Northwestern 285-201.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 17-of-29 passes for 163 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Scroll down and check out five important things we learned from what was a strong, thorough and comprehensive win for Rutgers.

Rutgers Gavin Wimsatt showed signs of improvement

Gavin Wimsatt and the Scarlet Knights started the day on a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capturing a 7-0 lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wimsatt to Ian Strong. Wimsatt finished the game with 17 completions on 29 attempts for 163 passing yards and one touchdown. He recorded a 58.6 completion percentage, converting multiple third and fourth downs. Wimsatt used his legs throughout the game, rushing for 33 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. The Rutgers quarterback maintained efficient drives, controlling Rutgers’ time of possession (37:56 Rutgers to 22:04 Northwestern).

Rutgers defense dominated the Wildcats

The Rutgers’ defense allowed 13 first downs and 12 rushing yards, recording the lowest rushing total allowed by a Big Ten defense. The Scarlet Knights held the Wildcats scoreless for 59 minutes, allowing a touchdown 19 seconds remaining to break the shutout. Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings led the Scarlet Knights in tackles, recording five solos and four assists (9 total tackles). The Wildcats’ 201 total yards were the least allowed in a Big Ten game since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014.

Rutgers freshman Ja'shon Benjamin led the team in rushing attempts

Ja'Shon Benjamin, a true freshman getting some burn early for #Rutgers. Has looked impressive.

Physical running back who can cut, make moves. Was impressive in spring football practice. — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) September 3, 2023

Even though Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai led the team in rushing with 51 yards, freshman Ja’shon Benjamin led the team in rushing attempts. Benjamin rushed 20 times, recording 48 yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Monangai and Benjamin controlled the Rutgers rushing attacks, combining for 99 yards on 34 attempts. The Florida native from Pahokee, Florida, is the second running back on the Scarlet Knights’ depth chart heading into their week two matchup against the Temple Owls.

Isaiah Washington is Rutgers number one wide receiver

Rutgers' leading receiver today? Isaiah Washington. The Pi man. — The RU Screw Podcast (@RUScrewPod) September 3, 2023

Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington led the team in receiving yards, finishing the game with 36 yards on four receptions. Washington averaged nine yards a catch, with 12 yards logging his longest reception. The Florida native from Jacksonville, Florida, recorded more receptions in week one than in 2022 (three receptions).

Rutgers offense was efficient against the Wildcats

The Scarlet Knights started the game with a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capturing a 7-0 early lead when Wimsatt connected with Ian Strong for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Rutgers recorded 285 total yards, 163 passing yards, and 122 rushing yards, capturing 20 first downs. Rutgers was efficient on offense, converting three fourth-down attempts (3-3). The Scarlet Knights finished the game with a 44.4 third-down conversion percentage, scoring 24 points.

