The five takeaways from Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan

On Saturday, Rutgers football (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) lost its road opener to No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), 31-7, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Scarlet Knights struck first with a 7-0 lead, but the Wolverines held Rutgers scoreless in the second half en route to their 31-7 win.

After Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s 69-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Dremel on their opening series, the Scarlet Knights went scoreless through the remainder of the game. Rutgers kicker Jai Patel missed a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter, leaving the Scarlet Knights with 7 points on the day.

Back-to-back games with a TD for Christian Dremel! pic.twitter.com/3sYZctc7df — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 23, 2023

The Scarlet Knights kept it close at half-time, with the Wolverines leading 14-7, but Rutgers’ inability to convert third downs (30 percent conversion rate) put pressure on their defense to slow down the Wolverines.

Michigan Mike Sainristil’s 71-yard interception in the third quarter (04:31) was the nail in the coffin for the Scarlet Knights as the Wolverines extended their lead to 24-7.

Below are the five takeaways from Rutgers’ Week 4 loss to the Wolverines.

Rutgers' rushing attack disappeared

It’s official! Michigan’s Defense maintains #1 ranking in points allowed per game through Week 4 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MIuuyfFZqN — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) September 24, 2023

Rutgers struggled to move the ball on the ground, only rushing for 77 yards on the day. The Scarlet Knights recorded 23 carries for 77 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Big Ten’s rushing leader Kyle Monangai was held in check, only recording 27 yards on 11 carries. The Wolverines held Monangai to an average of 2.5 yards per carry, his lowest of the season. The Scarlet Knights only recorded three first downs on the ground, struggling to extend drives.

Michigan's offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage

BULLY BALL FROM CORUM 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/syPw23g9tG — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) September 23, 2023

The Wolverines recorded 201 yards on 40 carries, averaging five yards per rush. Michigan’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, winning the time of possession, 36:08 to Rutgers’ 23:52. Michigan logged 20 first downs for the game, with 11 of them being on the ground. Also, the Wolverines registered 61 total offensive plays compared to Rutgers’ 44.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had a decent game

The Wimsatt to Dremel TD ⤵️ https://t.co/Tk6s7Z4tgF

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 23, 2023

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had a decent game against the Wolverines, throwing for 180 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Wimsatt recorded 11 completions on 21 attempts, averaging a 52 percent competition rating. The Rutgers’ junior quarterback recorded his first turnover of the season after not throwing an interception through Week 3. With the rushing attack disappearing, Wimsatt had to carry the Scarlet Knights’ offense.

Rutgers lost the turnover battle

Needed a clutch play and @MikeSainristil delivered! 🎙 Call of the Game vs Rutgers#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fChGcGO8tt — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 24, 2023

The Scarlet Knights didn’t force a turnover in Week 4, snapping a three-game streak. Michigan Mike Sainristil forced one turnover, recording a 71-yard interception in the third quarter for a touchdown. Sainristil’s interception extended the Wolverines’ lead to 24-7, sealing the victory for Michigan. The Scarlet Knights only forced two sacks on the day, not putting pressure on opposing quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights trending upward

Don’t be surprised if Rutgers makes a bowl game and knocks some Big Ten team’s off this season. — Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) September 23, 2023

The Scarlet Knights played tough against No. 2 Michigan, keeping the game competitive through all four quarters. Even though Rutgers lost 31-7, the Scarlet Knights made the Wolverines work for their Week 4 victory. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights playing tough this season and has a chance to beat some Big Ten opponents in their pursuit of a bowl game. Rutgers football is slowly developing into a competitive program as the season progresses.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire