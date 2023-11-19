The five takeaways from Rutgers’ loss to Penn State

On Saturday, Rutgers football (6-5, 3-5) dropped their Week 12 matchup against the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2), 27-6. The Scarlet Knights’ offense struggled against another ranked opponent, only producing six points in four quarters.

On offense, the Scarlets Knights only converted 30.8 percent of their third downs (4-of-13), struggling to move the chains. As a team, Rutgers recorded 99 rushing yards and 130 passing yards in Week 12against Penn State.

Final. Back to work to get better. pic.twitter.com/9X79SNwFez — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 18, 2023

Senior wide receiver Isaiah Washington recorded a career-high in catches with five for 55 yards. Sophomore kicker Jai Patel got the Scarlet Knights on the scoreboard in the first (35-yards) and second quarter (28-yards) with two made field goals, but Rutgers would go scoreless in the second half.

On defense, senior linebacker Deion Jennings recorded a team-high eight tackles, while defensive back Eric Rogers logged two pass breakups. Also, senior linebacker Mohamed Toure logged five tackles, improving his total to 73 on the season.

Below are a few takeaways from Rutgers’ Week 12 loss to the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Alex Felkins #91 and teammates after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Flip Dixon #10 and Eric Rogers #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks a field goal as punter Riley Thompson (95) holds and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) dives for yards in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight for yards after the catch against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) fights for yards as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) pursues during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday,…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA…

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football…

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov.…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an…

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA…

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

21927457

Offensive struggles continue for the Scarlet Knights

Sunday morning highlights. ☕️ Penn State 27, Rutgers 06 pic.twitter.com/zeGSWZt51a — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 19, 2023

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights outgained Penn State 153-126 in the opening half, finishing the game with 229 yards. Rutgers’ Week 12 game is the third time the Scarlet Knights failed to reach double-digit points this season. The Scarlet Knights have failed to reach the endzone in the last eight quarters. Also, this is back-to-back weeks that Rutgers hasn’t registered over 100 yards rushing as a team.

Rutgers' defense struggled to stop Penn State's rushing attack

“Every time I get in the end zone, it’s for my mom. She ‘s my 𝙬𝙝𝙮, for real.” ☺️@kaytron_allen x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/IY6wWyS3h7 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2023

The Scarlet Knights allowed 234 yards on the ground in Week 12, with the Nittany Lions averaging six yards a carry on 39 attempts. Also, Rutgers allowed three rushing touchdowns on Saturday, with Penn State Kaytron Allen (2) and Beau Pribula (1) registering touchdowns. Despite not recording a 100-yard rusher, Penn State was rushing the ball with authority, with their offense only throwing for 88 yards.

Kyle Monangai had a below-average performance

Wimsatt uses his legs on third and long to pick up the first down. Gain of 22. @GavinWimsatt | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/LuiAHx8zwq — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 18, 2023

Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai recorded 39 yards rushing in Week 12, averaging 2.4 yards per carry on 16 attempts. Week 12 is back-to-back weeks, with Monangai failing to reach 100 yards rushing. Even though he had a below-average performance on Saturday, Monangai is still ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten with 981 rushing yards.

Defensive back Shaquan Loyal had a solid game

Dark Side does it, AGAIN! 😈 Back-to-back stops on third & one and fourth & one to force the turnover on downs! pic.twitter.com/pLhxaT60gj — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 18, 2023

Rutgers junior defensive back Shaquan Loyal had a solid game against Penn State, recording seven tackles and a forced fumble. Loyal has registered 56 tackles with 2.5 tackles for losses through 11 games. Loyal’s best performance came against Wisconsin, where he recorded eight tackles, but Saturday’s game is back-to-back games where the Newark, New Jersey, native recorded 5+ tackles.

Jai Patel is recording a strong season

Patel Power ‼️ Jai knocks in the 35 yard field goal. 3-0 Scarlet Knights with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.@JaiPatel44 | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/ZNZgzF6s1G — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 18, 2023

Rutgers sophomore kicker Jai Patel has been near perfect this season, recording two more made field goals in Week 12. Patel registered the only points for the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, recording a 35-yard and 28-yard field goal. The Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, native has logged 13 field goals, converting 86.67 percent (13-of-15) of his attempts. Patel is ranked No. 6 in the Big Ten for made field goals through 11 games.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire