The five takeaways from Rutgers football’s Week 8 victory

On Saturday, Rutgers football (6-2, 3-2) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4), 31-14, at Memorial Stadium. It was a big win for Rutgers for many reasons.

Following a shaky first half, the Scarlet Knights scored 17 unanswered points on the way to their third Big Ten victory. With their Week 8 victory, the Scarlet Knights are bowl-eligible after capturing their sixth victory.

Rutgers won three of its first five Big Ten games for the first time since joining the conference in 2014. Also, the Scarlet Knights won its past three meetings against the Hoosiers, the first time defeating the same opponent three consecutive years in Big Ten play.

In Week 8, Rutgers rushed for a Big Ten school record 276 yards, led by 143 yards from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and 109 yards from running back Kyle Monangai. Wimsatt’s rushing total was a program record by a quarterback.

Indiana opened the game with a 35-yard touchdown pass on their opening drive, but the Scarlet Knights would respond quickly with a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Scroll down for the five takeaways from Rutgers’ 31-14 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers!

