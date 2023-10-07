The five takeaways from Rutgers football’s 24-13 loss to Wisconsin

Rutgers football (4-2, 1-2) dropped their Week 6 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1, 2-0) 24-13 on Saturday, losing their second road game of the season.

In Madison, Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights outscored the Badgers 13-7 in the second half, but their 17-0 first-half deficit was too much to overcome. The Rutgers defense tried to keep the Scarlet Knights in striking distance by forcing two sacks and two force fumbles, but their lack of offensive production led to the Rutgers’ loss.

Rutgers junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt struggled against Wisconsin, throwing his second interception through Week 6 while logging only a 45.7 completion percentage (16/35). Rutgers struggled to run the football, putting pressure on Wimsatt to carry the Scarlet Knights’ offense.

On a positive note, freshman wide receiver Ian Strong had a solid performance against the Badgers, recording a career-high four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll below to examine the five takeaways from Rutgers’ Week 6 loss to the Badgers.

Rutgers struggled to run the ball against the Badgers

Not enough offense and a backbreaking, momentum-shifting pick six.

The Scarlet Knights struggled to rush the football in their Week 6 contest, logging 64 yards on 22 carries. As a team, Rutgers averaged 2.9 yards per carry, with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt leading the way for the Scarlet Knights on the ground with 43 yards on nine carries. Rutgers rushing leader Kyle Monangai had a rough game, only logging 16 yards on eight carries. The junior running back averaged 2 yards per carry on Saturday, the lowest of the season.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt struggled against Wisconsin

Rutgers junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt logged his worst performance of the 2023 season in Week 6. Wimsatt completed 16 passes on 35 attempts, logging a 45.7 completion percentage. Also, Wimsatt threw his second interception of the season, leading to a 95-yard pick-six for the Badgers, extending their lead to 17-0 in the first half. Wimsatt completed passes to eight different receivers, but his inconsistent play led to an unproductive offense.

Linebacker Tyreem Powell logged another solid performance for Rutgers

Rutgers junior linebacker Tyreem Powell led the Scarlet Knights in tackles, logging nine total tackles in Week 6. Powell recorded six solo tackles and three assists to raise his total to 47 tackles on the season. Through Week 6, Powell has 22 solo tackles and is ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference for total tackles.

Wisconsin's rushing attack was to much for the Scarlet Knights

On Saturday, Wisconsin recorded 213 rushing yards on 46 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and a touchdown. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen led the way for the Badgers, rushing for 101 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and is ranked No. 4 in rushing yards for the Big Ten. Also, running back Jackson Acker had an active day, logging 65 yards on 13 carries, averaging 5 yards per carry.

Rutgers' defense slowed down Wisconsin's passing attack

The Rutgers’ defense slowed down Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai on Saturday, holding him to only 17 completions on 31 attempts. Mordecai threw for 145 yards and a touchdown but only recorded a 54.8 completion percentage. Rutgers’ inability to stop Wisconsin’s rushing attack led to the Badgers’ Week 6 victory. Mordecai’s Week 6 performance against Rutgers was his worst performance of the 2023 season.

