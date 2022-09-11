Five Takeaways from Rutgers dominant victory over Wagner

Week 2 of the Rutgers football season is in the books. Chapter 2 of the story for the 2022 Scarlet Knights will be titled: Unsurprising Dominance.

Rutgers took on the Wagner in their home opener on Saturday and finished a rout of the FCS program, 66-7. In a game being billed as the “Back to the Birthplace Game,” fans got to see a parade and participate in other pregame activities. There were also fireworks scheduled for after the contest, but fans in attendance at SHI stadium saw some early fireworks on the gridiron.

Rutgers got out to an early lead, closing the first quarter out with a 28-0 lead and piled on throughout the rest of the game while head coach Greg Schiano moved into the top spot for coaching wins at Rutgers University. Even though they struggled offensively at times in Week 1, this result is surprising to no one. Wagner came into the contest losers of 21 straight contests – their last win coming back in September of 2019.

Johnny on the spot: watch as Rutgers football's Johnny Langan throws for a touchdown then catches one

The thing to watch in this one was to see if they could clean up some of the sloppy play and mistakes that led to such a close Week 1 win over Boston College. Let’s take a look at the keys to the game from the dominant Week 2 victory for the Scarlet Knights.

Johnny Langan does it all

Johnny Langan makes a touchdown catch in the second quarter.

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Johnny Langan is listed as a tight end, but if you have watched Rutgers last season and/or through the first two weeks, you know he is asked to do much more than that. He scored two touchdowns during his time in the game on Saturday.

The former quarterback converted to tight end prior to the start of the 2021 season but is still often times asked to contribute in all facets of the offense. He blocks and catches in the receiving game, will rush as a running back, and will also lineup under center in the wildcat formation.

Langan finished with 43 yards and a touchdown passing, 10 yards and a touchdown on one reception, and he added two rushes for eight yards.

Rushing defense stepped up again

Week 1 was an impressive showing for the Rutgers defensive front. The group held what was supposed to be a solid Boston College rushing attack to just 29 yards on 28 carries.

This week was no different as they dominated the Seahawks rushing attack. Wagner finished the game with just 19 yards on 31 rushes. If you take away the sacks, it is still just 40 yards on 17 attempts. The defense also recorded two sacks.



Statistically, Rutgers has one of the best rushing defenses in the country after two weeks. The true challenge for this defense will be when they begin Big Ten play in Week 4, but until then just sit back and enjoy the dominance.

Rushing offense dominated again

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

After putting up over 200 rushing yards in Week 1, Rutgers looked to keep the dominance and physicality in the ground game rolling in Week 2. And dominate they did.



Rutgers scored five touchdowns on the ground and put up over 300 yards on the ground as a team, despite not having one single player going over 100 yards. Four players rushed for over 50 yards and eight different players recorded a carry.

The most exciting part may have been the action from the younger players. True freshman Rashad Rochelle saw his first game action and made the most of it.

The high school quarterback turned receiver/running back scored his first collegiate touchdown on the ground in the fourth quarter. He finished with 36 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes. The entire unit finished with 323 yards.

Quarterback situation

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback carousel from Week 1 continued into Week 2. Noah Vedral was once again ruled out for this one, but Schiano wanted to clean up his approach a bit more this week. Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon both saw full drives instead of switching in and out mid-drive. This led to more consistency and both quarterbacks and the rest of the offense were able to get into a rhythm much easier.



Although this might not be the type of game where you truly learn how your quarterbacks will perform, we may have found out who is the more accurate passer. See how the quarterbacks performed:

Wimsatt: 4-for-11, 63 yards, TD, INT

Simon: 10-for-13, 156 yards, 2 TDs

Langan: 1-for-1, 43 yards, TD

Trouble brewing at kicker?

Jude McAtamney took over at kicker by winning a spring competition for the spot and after transferring in from Division II program Chowan. His early impressions in camp had Schiano excited, but there have been some missteps so far this season.

After missing a PAT in Week 1, the Irish-born kicker went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts against Wagner. He also sent a kick-off out of bounds. For a program that emphasizes the importance of special teams, this is something to keep an eye on as the Scarlet Knights begin to face tougher competition. Not to be all negative, McAtamney did go 9-for-9 on extra points this week.

