Five takeaways as Rutgers basketball earns hard-fought overtime win over Nebraska

PISCATAWAY – As soon as Austin Williams’ three-pointer fell through the net with two minutes left in overtime, the Jersey Mike’s Arena crowd, boisterous all night long, once again rose to its feet and delivered a thunderous roar.

The shot from Williams, who’s earned himself a starting role in recent games, put Rutgers up by five points over a Nebraska team that made this night a heart-racing one for the Scarlet Knights faithful.

But in the end, once the final second of this back-and-forth-momentum shifting affair finally ended, Rutgers had earned itself a gritty win.

The Scarlet Knights pulled out a 87-82 overtime triumph Wednesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena, an important Quad 2 win for a team that’s looking to make sure this season isn’t a lost one just yet.

The extra session wasn’t easy for Rutgers – Sam Hoiberg hit a three with 20 seconds left to cut the Scarlet Knights’ lead to one.

But Noah Fernandes and Simpson, on a night where Rutgers was terrible from the free-throw line, each knocked down two free throws to seal the win.

Aundre Hyatt led Rutgers with 17 points while Brice Williams had 22 for Nebraska.

All five Rutgers starters finished in double figures. Derek Simpson nearly had a triple double, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Scarlet Knights had 56 rebounds (their most ever in a Big Ten game), 25 of which came on the offensive glass leading to 20 second-chance points.

"Just proud of our guys," coach Steve Pikiell said. "It wasn't one of our strengths early on."

It was on this night.

"They flat out out-toughed us on the glass," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Rutgers shot 38.5 percent from the field and went 11-of-29 from the perimeter. But it played stellar defense, holding Nebraska to 37.9 percent from the field and 13-of-35 from deep.

Jan 17, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) passes the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Mawot Mag (3) and guard Austin Williams (24) defend during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was a chaotic, frenetic game from the start.

Both teams went on extended runs in the first half. Rutgers was up 11-7 early before Nebraska reeled off a 20-4 run to take a 12-point lead with just less than nine minutes to go in the half. A fast-break dunk by Derek Simpson then ignited a 19-6 run for Rutgers to take a one-point lead with just under three minutes to go until the break.

The teams went into halftime tied at 36 after a layup by Mawot Mag.

Nebraska tried to pull away for good in the second half, but Rutgers wouldn’t let it.

C.J. Wilcher, a Plainfield native, drained back-to-back three-pointers midway through the period to put Nebraska up 12.

But Rutgers cut into that deficit to turn it into a close game for the final minutes – with help from a couple thunderous dunks from Cliff Omoruyi.

A layup from Williams following a Nebraska travel then cut it to one with one minute left.

A foul on Omoruyi sent Jamarques Lawrence to the line. Lawrence made both shots to push Nebraska’s lead back to three before a tough layup from Omoruyi again cut it to one – Omoruyi drew the foul but missed the foul shot.

Omoruyi drew a foul on Wilcher on the other end but missed the front end of the one-and-one. After a Rutgers timeout, Hyatt went for a layup but drew the foul on Brice Williams.

Hyatt made one of two to tie the game at 69 with 19.8 seconds left. After Nebraska lost the ball out of bounds – it was initially ruled Rutgers committed the turnovers but the officials overturned it after a review –Simpson was called for a travel with three seconds left.

Nebraska tried for an alley-oop off the inbounds but the pass was off. Mag’s full-court, desperation heave at the buzzer then fell short to send the game to overtime.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Too many missed foul shots

The Scarlet Knights finished 16-of-30 from the free-throw line.

Simply put, that’s not nearly good enough. In a game like this, those misses are costly.

It’s a persistent issue that Rutgers hasn’t been able to fix.

On this night, the Scarlet Knights overcame it. They managed to go 8-of-11 from the line in overtime.

"We didn't make them early, but we made them when it counted," Pikiell said.

2. Nice game from Mawot Mag

The forward finished with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go along with five rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes.

Mag had back-to-back second-chance buckets with about six minutes to go in the second half, helping Rutgers get to within five points of the Cornhuskers.

Mag’s night followed up a solid 12-point performance in the Scarlet Knights’ loss to Michigan State on Sunday.

3. Cliff Omoruyi delivers

Omoruyi hadn’t been as much of an offensive factor as he needed to be in recent game.

That changed in a big way Wednesday night.

The center finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes.

"He was a monster," Hyatt said of Omoruyi's work on the boards.

Omoruyi’s dunks in the final minutes of regulation, including one that put Rutgers up three with just more than three minutes left, electrified an already loud crowd.

"Today, he really came out there and he did his job," Simpson said. "He set good screens, he rolled to the basket and he was a monster on the boards."

The only blemish on his night? Five missed free throws.

4. Steve Pikiell gets a tech

It doesn’t happen often – extremely rarely in fact – but Pikiell was assessed a technical foul after four minutes into the second half when Omoruyi went up for a dunk and appeared to get hit in the arm, but no foul was called.

Pikiell was clearly angry about the non-call and let the officials know about it.

There was also some pent up frustration about Omoruyi frequently getting beat up during games but not getting calls.

"Frustrating, is how I would describe it," Pikiell said. "I think he gets fouled. Just a little frustrated at that point in time. I'm going to fight for my guys no matter what."

Keisei Tominaga hit both foul shots, giving Nebraska a 47-42 lead.

5. Up next

Rutgers heads back on the road to play at Illinois on Sunday (1 p.m., Big Ten Network).

The Scarlet Knights lost to the Fighting Illini 76-58 back in December at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Illinois is 12-4 (3-2) after falling to Maryland at home on Sunday. Brad Underwood’s team plays at Michigan on Thursday before hosting Rutgers.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: 5 takeaways from overtime win vs. Nebraska