We are less than three weeks away from college football. It’s that time of year again.

With the season approaching, preseason predictions and polls are coming out. Just this past Tuesday, the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released. I didn’t have a lot of complaints about the poll. Most of the teams seemed accurately placed. I can imagine the AP poll that comes out in less than a week may look slightly different (Will Ole Miss be ranked higher, Does Oklahoma move up to no. 2, etc.), but there should be few surprises.

Here are my five takeaways from the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame is ranked way too high, per usual

Notre Dame will most likely start the season out in the top 10. They ranked seventh in the coaches poll. The Fighting Irish bring back two starters on offense and must break in a new quarterback in Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Notre Dame has had some lucky breaks at home against inferior competition over the past few seasons. I don't expect that trend to continue in 2021. The defense will hold its own, but that offense will take a significant step back. I believe there are other teams across this preseason coaches poll that are more deserving of a top seven ranking (Florida, Miami, Iowa State).

There is division in opinion on Oklahoma

Oklahoma arrives at no. 3 in this year's preseason coaches poll, with a collective 1481 points received. Clemson sits ahead of them at no. 2 with 1508 points received. However, Oklahoma was the only team besides Alabama that received first-place votes (The Sooners had two). Opinion seems to be slightly split on the Sooners' potential this season.

The SEC leads the way... again

The SEC led the way in the preseason coaches poll with six total teams in the top 25. The Big 10 was second with five total teams.

We are in an NCAA Football simulation

Three Group of Five teams made it into the preseason top 25 (Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, and Louisiana), and in my opinion, it should have been four (Liberty). If you had shown me this preseason poll just a few years ago, I would have assumed it came straight from my NCAA football dynasty. Not only are there Go5 teams in the poll, but a few Power 5 schools that are not traditional powerhouses in college football (Iowa State, North Carolina, Indiana). It's a wild time to be a college football fan.

Coaches are not high on Auburn and Bryan Harsin

Auburn was not ranked in the preseason coaches poll. If Gus Malzahn was still coaching, the Tigers would be ranked. Anytime an SEC team returns 16 total starters with a track record such as Auburn's, they should be ranked. Auburn was one of only five teams in the SEC to have a winning record in 2020. They are one of few to return a full-time starter at QB. Again, if Malzahn was here the media would perceive it differently. In my mind, Auburn made an upgrade, and should be sitting somewhere around the top 20.

