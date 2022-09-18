Five takeaways from Penn State’s stunning 41-12 win at Auburn

Well, that one was a little easier than most may have believed. Penn State took it to Auburn on Saturday afternoon down south in Jordan-Hare Stadium and returned home with a convincing 41-12 victory over the Tigers. It was a big game from multiple players across the roster on offense and defense as this can best be described as a full team effort.

A win like this allows the imagination to run a little wild with visions of where this season goes from here. But a word of caution, of course, as there is still plenty of football to be played. But the Nittany Lions exhibited pure dominance in every facet of the game against Auburn and have plenty of reasons to be excited about what’s next for the team moving forward.

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s big win on the road at Auburn.

Defense showed improvement in the red zone

Auburn had two first-half possessions that reached inside the red zone with &-Goal situations but was forced to settle for a pair of field goals. With Penn State coming up with a pair of red zone touchdowns on their two trips, the defense came up big to help protect a lead going into halftime. Auburn had four trips into the red zone resulting in just six points.

After a tough start to the season with its red zone defense, this was a solid step forward for the entire defense.

Nick Singleton is just different

You saw it a little bit last week against Ohio and you saw it again against Auburn. Nick Singleton can just make plays happen at any moment. Singleton took off for a 54-yard touchdown run to put the game firmly out of reach early in the fourth quarter. On the play, his ability to race away from the defense was on full display.

Singleton as bottled up a bit in the first half, but he electrified the offense in the second half. For the second game in a row, Singleton rushed for over 100 yards, with 124 yards and two touchdowns in this win. From this point forward, Singleton and Kaytron Allen are going to be the two guys leading the ground game, as they should be.

Sean Clifford will not be rattled, still

I know that at times I feel like I stand alone in my defense of Sean Clifford, but the toughness and leadership he brings to the Penn State offense is unquestionable. Clifford took a monster hit early on in the game but he didn’t let it bother him. He got up and turned in a solid performance to help give Penn State a chance to score a big win.

Clifford moved into second place on the all-time passing list, passing Christian Hackenberg. He caught a pass for a big gain. He didn’t have a touchdown pass but he completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 178 yards, with some timely plays to keep drives alive. And from there, he let the resurgent running game take care of cleaning up things.

Penn State handled Tank Bigsby

A year ago, Auburn running back Tank Bigsby rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State. He came into the game the most likely offensive player to have success against the Nittany Lions. But that never really took form for the Tigers. Bigsby was limited to just 39 rushing yards and no touchdowns (although he did have two catches for 38 receiving yards).

Taking Bigsby out of the game was the key for Penn State, because they clearly felt comfortable making TJ Finley try to beat them through the air. While Finley made some plays, there was not nearly enough in the tank for the Tigers this time.

Penn State had a statement game

It will be easy to take some of the steam out of a win like this with a reminder that Auburn is a long way from being competitive on the football field. But this was the kind of game Penn State can use to prove they are capable of going on the road and sucking the life out of a stadium in an environment that can be among the best the SEC and college football world has to offer.

Penn State is a clearly better team than Auburn, but this is a confidence boost for a team looking to prove their doubters wrong after the last two years. A win like this can go a long way to building confidence for veterans and freshmen alike. The flight home from a win like this can be a terrific bonding experience, but James Franklin will be quick to remind his players there is still a long way to go. Last year saw a win over Auburn on the way to a 5-0 start. While this is a great win, there is a lot more football to be played.

But man, Penn State looked pretty darn good.

