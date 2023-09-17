Five Takeaways from Oklahoma’s dominating win over in-state foe Tulsa

Oklahoma wrapped up their non-conference schedule for the 2023 regular season on Saturday with pure domination of their in-state neighbors, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Oklahoma blew the doors off Tulsa 66-17.

From the outset, the Sooners had a weird start as starting receiver and kick returner Jalil Farooq fumbled the opening kick to Tulsa, but from then on, the Sooners were in control.

The week’s topic surrounding Oklahoma was wondering how they would look on offense after looking sluggish and conservative against SMU. Jeff Lebby answered those concerns quickly, and the defense continued their improved and inspired play on the way to a runaway victory. With the game fresh on our minds, here are our five takeaways from Oklahoma’s win.

Jeff Lebby understood the assignment

Oklahoma fans and media spent the better part of the week leading up to the game questioning the Sooners’ game plan against SMU. It was a complete shift in style from how they approached Arkansas State. They were explosive, used tempo, and flat-out dominated the Red Wolves while leaving no doubt.

Against SMU, things seemed slowed and run-heavy. Additionally, there was a lack of execution. The Sooners never attempted a pass over 20 yards.

Saturday’s showing against Tulsa was much closer to the offense we saw against Arkansas State. Oklahoma slung the ball around the field in the first half, with Gabriel notching four passing touchdowns and more than 300 yards passing.

This Oklahoma offense has weapons outside as multiple receivers made big plays. Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, and Nic Anderson each went over 100 yards receiving. Anderson had turned his three receptions into touchdowns. Drake Stoops led the way with eight receptions and Jayde Gibson showed up with a big third-down conversion.

The Oklahoma Sooners offense is at its best when it’s willing to challenge teams down the field. That was evident on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Stutsman on an All-American path

Oklahoma’s talented junior linebacker is well on his way to being considered an All-American at this rate. Danny Stutsman’s first two games of the season were terrific. Last week, after the SMU game, he was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

In his third game against Tulsa, Stutsman returned an interception for a touchdown, led the Sooners with nine tackles, and recorded a pair of tackles for loss as well. Whenever it felt like Oklahoma needed a play, Stutsman provided it for the Oklahoma defense.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine a world where he isn’t on All-American ballots come the end of the season if he’s going to keep producing like this. He’s playing like one of the best linebackers in the country, regardless of conference.

Oklahoma's depth on both sides is very real

We heard all offseason about competitive depth from this Sooners coaching staff. It was the buzzword of the offseason.

Granted, the competition matters, but seeing Oklahoma rotate multiple receivers, running backs, offensive linemen, and a number of players on defense while maintaining control of the game is a pleasant sight.

It also bodes well for this team as the games ratchet up in intensity over the remainder of their schedule. There isn’t a huge dropoff on this team.

Oklahoma is no longer dependent on just three receivers to produce. They have roughly six that they firmly depend on to make a play. There’s a pecking order for sure, but Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson are showing they deserve to play meaningful snaps in the Big 12 portion of the schedule.

Cayden Green didn’t miss a beat filling in for an injured Savion Byrd. Jacob Sexton returned to the field and looked good despite coming off surgery and recovering from a torn ACL.

On defense, we saw Kendel Dolby grab an interception in relief of Gentry Williams, who had an interception himself to get the Sooners rolling. Freshman Peyton Bowen looked great holding down the fort at cheetah in the absence of Justin Harrington. Bowen almost came away with an interception of his own.

Dillon Gabriel's improvements as a QB are notable

Three games into this season, it’s become apparent that Dillon Gabriel worked his butt off to improve as a quarterback this offseason.

Look no further than his ability to attack the middle of the field. That’s an area where he struggled last year. He found receivers over the middle of the field multiple times in the game. Gabriel was on the money.

He also showed increased pocket awareness, allowing him to step up and slide left or right when necessary to avoid pressure. The 421 passing yards were the fourth-highest total of his career. It was the fourth time in his career where he threw for five passing touchdowns.

If he continues to play like this, it’s hard to imagine Oklahoma not competing for the Big 12 title.

Rushing offense remains a mystery

Jeff Lebby spoke to the media earlier this week and minced no words, saying that he believed Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk needed to get going.

He made it his mission to make that happen, and we saw a concerted effort on Saturday.

Jovantae Barnes started the game and led the way with 13 carries for 68 yards and a score. Sawchuk ran for 25 yards on nine carries as Oklahoma tallied 119 yards at 4.3 yards per carry to go along with two touchdowns.

The offensive line didn’t look nearly as dominant in run blocking as they did in pass protection, which played a factor. But at times, the Sooners running backs looked like they lacked the spark needed to help elevate the running game.

Maybe it was a product of it being their first extended action of the season, but they didn’t look like the group that was Oklahoma’s offense in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Oklahoma’s run game is something to watch as the Sooners gear up for their first Big 12 road trip to Cincinnati next week. The Bearcats boast one of the more impressive defensive fronts in the country.

