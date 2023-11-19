Five takeaways from Ohio State basketball’s win over Western Michigan

The Ohio State men’s basketball team protected its home court against Western Michigan, getting its third win of the year, routing the Broncos 73-56.

The Buckeyes used a balanced team scoring attack, won the turnover and rebound battles, while shooting 40% from the three-point line. Head coach Chris Holtmann must have been very happy with the Buckeyes performance, as they improved to 3-1 on the young season.

This was the final game before a visit from a ranked Alabama team, and the Buckeyes should enter that contest with plenty of confidence. Let’s take a look back at the biggest takeaways from Ohio State’s home win over Western Michigan.

The Ohio State basketball team is improving

Takeaway

Overreactions are pretty normal a few games into the season, and after the first game, I thought that making the NCAA tournament was a bit of a pipe dream. After Sunday’s win, it seems like this team should have a very solid shot at making the field of 68. They’re improving each contest, the new lineup is starting to take shape, with Taison Chatman returning soon. This team already is fairly deep and will get even more when the top recruit is able to play.

A balanced Buckeye scoring output

Takeaway

The Buckeyes had five players score in double-digits against WMU, showing that this team isn’t driven by one player like it was last year. Jamison Battle and Roddy Gayle Jr. tied for the team lead with 13, while Bruce Thornton, Zed Key and Dale Bonner all had at least 11 points. It was a team effort that was good to see.

Buckeyes were hot from beyond the arc

Takeaways

For the first time all year, Ohio State hit double-digit three pointers, going 10/25 on the night. They were led by Bonner going 3/5, his best game as a Buckeye. Thornton and Gayle Jr., each shot 50% of their attempts, while Battle was a bit higher volume, 7 shots, but did make 3 of them. Great shooting from three for the Buckeyes.

Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. are competing in against each other

Takeaways

The two classmates look to be battling each other out for most improved player in the Big Ten. Thornton shot 5/10 from the field and scored 12 points with 5 assists. Gayle Jr. went 6/9 for 13 points, with 8 rebounds and two assists. The 2022 Ohio State recruiting class is going to be remembered as a very good one, with Brice Sensabaugh already in the NBA and Felix Okpara starting and playing at a high level as well. The jury is still out on Bowen Hardman, but hitting on 4/5 in one class is very impressive.

Ohio State’s front court is very good

Mop kid wasn’t ready for this Zed Key dunk. 🤣@iamzedkey x @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/EshoUEcTbs — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 19, 2023

Takeaways

Both Felix Okpara and Key bring different skill sets to the table, but each of them contributes in those areas. Okpara only took three shots, but made two, while grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking four shots. Key had similar success from the floor, going 4/5 for 11 points and added 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. It’s great to see solid depth from this position.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire