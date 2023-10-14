Five takeaways from Michigan football win over Indiana

Another week, another win. Michigan looked shaky in the first quarter, but went on a 52-0 scoring run to close out the game.

This team is simply built for a national title. Every week the Wolverines humiliate their opponent with touchdowns, sacks, turnovers, and generally dominant football. It is a great time to be a Michigan fan.

It feels like every player the Wolverines march onto the field could start somewhere in the conference. True freshman Benjamin Hall averaged 6.4 yards per carry on nine attempts, linebacker Jaydon Hood forced a fumble, Karmello English and Semaj Morgan caught impressive touchdowns. Michigan has their share of household names, but the amount of talent waiting in the wings is absurd.

McCarthy to Morris is heating up

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The former high school teammates seem to have found their stride at Michigan. Morris caught four passes for 54 in Saturday’s win, and had a terrific punt return that showcased his ability as a ball carrier.

Michigan’s offense has no lack of weapons. Corum, Loveland, Wilson, and Johnson are all very good, but adding yet another tool to the swiss army knife of skill players will only help. Look for Morris to find a bigger role moving forward.

The quick game works against Michigan...

Photo: Isaiah Hole

… Kinda. Indiana moved the ball against Michigan in the first quarter using a lot of quick passes (and a trick play). That is how the Michigan defense is set up. They allow layups, but eventually will put you behind the sticks and strike with a blitz or turnover play.

This strategy may be frustrating to watch while teams like Indiana drive down the field, but this is exactly the strategy that allowed the Wolverines to hold OSU to 23 points despite gaining almost 500 yards. Trust the process, Michigan is kinda good at this whole winning thing.

Pass protection

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This is the one thing that still concerns be about Michigan. The offensive line has still struggled to give McCarthy consistently clean pockets. The Hoosiers managed four sacks, but had a number of other free rushers that McCarthy avoided. Teams like OSU, Penn State, and the post-season opponent will not be as forgiving with free shots.

Karsen Barnhardt has been particularly rocky in this area. Michigan has yet to start Trente Jones, and I’m not sure what the hold up is. Jones has been with the program through thick and thin without waivering, and has more than earned his right to start. He looks good when he plays late in games, and clearly has the trust of the staff as a sixth offensive lineman.

Red zone woes no more!

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Last year Michigan struggled to finish drives with touchdowns, and it ended up costing them a playoff win against TCU. That problem seems to have gone away this year.

The biggest reason is the success of Blake Corum in short yardage situations. The A-gap dive has been nearly unstoppable on the goal line, and should continue to be the Wolverine’s go-to remedy for a quick six points.

McCarthy has also played a huge role in this. His ability to extend plays, find receivers in the endzone, and throw to tight windows has oppened up another level of play calling for the coaching staff. I love where Michigan is at in the red zone. Look for them to continue getting the most out of their long drives with elite red zone efficiency.

Everybody made plays

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yesterday I expressed my desire for Rayshaun Benny, Rod Moore, and the linebackers to get their highlights this week. Well, it all happened. Rod Moore snagged a pick, Benny got a sack, and Michael Barrett got a sack fumble on a massive hit.

At this point, you’d be hard pressed to find anybody on this defense who doesn’t have a ‘wow’ play. This team might legitimately be able to field two winning rosters in the Big Ten. The broadcast touched on it briefly, but no defensive lineman on the roster averages more than 30 snaps a game. That is a hilarious testament to the development and culture that Harbaugh has built in the building.

Injuries are the easiest way to lose a great season… that is far from a major concern for the Michigan defense.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire