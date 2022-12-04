Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second season in a row the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten champions.

Last season, the Wolverines beat Iowa in Indianapolis, and this season the maize and blue took care of the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan defeated the Boilermakers, 43-22 on Saturday night to stay a perfect 13-0 on the season.

There was some mayhem during the conference championship week. No. 3 TCU lost in overtime to Kansas State on Saturday and No. 4 USC lost to Utah on Friday. But Michigan would not fall into the same trap as the other two teams, the Wolverines rolled over Purdue.

It didn’t always look good, or clean, but Michigan managed to capture another Big Ten crown. The Wolverines struggled with Purdue in the first half going into halftime up 14-13. But the maize and blue came out playing better in the second half and got two quick touchdowns in the third quarter. The Wolverines struggled at times with the Purdue passing game and containing Charlie Jones, but the night belonged to Michigan.

Here are our five takeaways.

Michigan reigns over the Big Ten

Last season the victim of the West was Iowa and this year, Michigan took care of Purdue.

The Wolverines rolled through their competition this season. Michigan had a couple of close calls this season — Maryland and Illinois — but the Wolverines thoroughly dominated their Big Ten foes, including Michigan State and Ohio State.

It was the first time Michigan won back-to-back Big Ten titles outright since 1991 and 1992.

Michigan was an extremely well-coached team this season and the team connected really well together.

Defense struggled at times

It could have been a hangover from the Ohio State win, but the Michigan defense wasn’t at its best on Saturday.

The Wolverines gave up the second-most yards they gave up all season to Purdue. The Boilermakers ended the game with 455 yards of total offense. The only other team that had more yards against Michigan was Ohio State.

Michigan didn’t appear to be in the correct spots on defense and the maize and blue really struggled to stop the Aidan O’Connell to Charlie Jones connection. Jones, the former Iowa Hawkeye, had a field day against the Wolverines. He ended the game with 13 receptions for 162 receiving yards.

But the maize and blue buckled up when they needed to. Michigan sacked the Purdue quarterback four times and the Wolverines forced two interceptions. The defense made the plays when Michigan needed it to,

Will Johnson impressed

Will Johnson has played his way into Michigan’s best defensive back — he’s only a freshman.

The former five-star had a fantastic debut in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday. Johnson intercepted O’Connell twice. The first one came when Purdue was driving for a touchdown, Johnson jumped in front of the pass and picked the ball off on the one-yard line. His second came close to midfield in the fourth quarter and Michigan ended up getting a touchdown thanks to the turnover. He is turning into an elite defensive player.

The freshman ended the game with two tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions.

Donovan Edwards can carry the run game

No Blake Corum, no problem on Saturday against Purdue.

For the second game in a row, Donovan Edwards proved to be a No. 1 back, even with a bad right hand. The sophomore back ran for over 200 yards last week against Ohio State and he nearly did the same against Purdue on Saturday.

Edwards rushed for 185 yards (7.4 YPC) and one score. Edwards broke another long one too — a 60-yarder.

Joel Klatt told Wolverines Wire back in July that Edwards was his darkhorse Heisman candidate, and now that he is the new lead back for Michigan, we can see why.

Get healthy and ready for the CFP

Michigan isn’t hurting due to injuries, but the Wolverines need to heal up.

Mike Morris didn’t suit up on Saturday against Purdue and there were a few Wolverines banged up in the win against the Boilermakers. Both Colston Loveland and DJ Turner were banged up and went to the locker room for further evaluation, but later returned.

Michigan will likely have to face TCU or have a rematch with Ohio State in the first round of the CFP and the Wolverines will need to be as close to healthy as possible.

Donovan Edwards had another big game being the lead runner, but he is nursing a hand injury and recovery time will be important for him and the run game.

The Wolverines have close to a month to prepare and get healthy. If this team has shown anything this year, it can beat and play with anyone.

