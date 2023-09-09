Five Takeaways: Michigan Football beats UNLV, 35 – 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — From the opening kickoff Michigan was in full control on Saturday against UNLV. A clinical first drive by the Wolverines, nine plays, 80 yards, capped off with a three yard rushing touchdown by Blake Corum to open up the scoring. JJ McCarthy with another flawless start went 13-for-13 for 149 yards before a miscommunication with wide receiver Fredrick Moore led to the first incomplete pass.

Coming into Saturday’s game the Wolverines were still looking for their first sack of the year. Not only did the Michigan defensive line cause a lot of problem for the Rebels front five, they were able to sack quarterback Doug Brumfield five times in the first half alone.

The second half was just a continuation of the first half. Michigan scored another two touchdowns in the third quarter before letting the back ups get some reps.

Here are our five takeaway from the game.

J.J. McCarthy with another dominant performance

On Saturday, J.J. McCarthy was masterful once again. The junior quarterback went 22-for-25 for 278 yards and two passing touchdowns. McCarthy even registered 38 yards rushing on three attempts.

McCarthy connected with Roman Wilson for two touchdowns. The second passing touchdown was the more impressive of the two. The pocket was collapsing as McCarthy stepped up in the pocket and found a cutting Roman Wilson who took it up the sidelines to the house for a 47-yard touchdown.

No "go-go offense" for the Runnin Rebels

Just like last Saturday against East Carolina, Michigan gave up a late score in garbage time. Other than failing to pitch a shout out, the Michigan defense played really well. The biggest take away against UNLV is Michigan defense was able to get to the quarterback. The defense sacked Brumfield five times alone in the first half.

Michigan held the Rebels to 229 total yards of offense and allowed UNLV into the redzone only once. UNLV did score on that possession but it came in the final minutes of the game against the backups.

Strong performance by the wide receiver room

Michigan had two receivers go over 80 yards receiving on Saturday: Roman Wilson with 89 yards, and Cornelius Johnson with 82 yards. Roman Wilson stole the headline once again with two touchdowns and is making a strong case of being the number one receiver on the depth chart.

McCarthy is spreading the love around though. He targeted Cornelius Johnson five times, Donovan Edwards five times and Tyler Morris three times.

Blake Corum is in midseason form

Blake Corum scored three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards in three quarters of action. Corums performance on Saturday tied him for sixth in Michigan history with 35 career rushing touchdowns.

The senior average 5.3 yards per carry and it is a welcome sight to see. If Corum can continue to build off performance like these against better defense, he will definitely be in the Heisman race once again this year.

Kenneth Grant is a beast

Kenneth Grant had himself a day on Saturday. Grant had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. The UNLV defense did not have an answer for the 339-pound sophomore. Grant was physical and played big up front, which allowed him to do almost anything against the Rebels.

Grant was the spark this defense needed this week to get the defensive line going. After not getting to the quarterback once last week Grant along with four other Wolverines got into the scorebook.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire