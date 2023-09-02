Five Takeaways: Michigan football beats East Carolina, 30-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The new scoreboards are up and they got a workout as the 2023 season got underway in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines took care of business against the East Carolina Pirates, 30-3 in the season opener.

Michigan started out slow, going three-and-out after three straight runs. But from there on J.J. McCarthy started dealing. Michigan scored on the next five drives, including four touchdowns and a field goal.

The Wolverines did most of their damage through the air on Saturday. The Wolverine offense racked up 280 yards through the air and 122 yards on the ground. The team talked about being more balanced on the offensive side, and that was somewhat apparent with the pass game, but the run game wasn’t quite as efficient as expected.

With that said. here are our five takeaways after the Michigan win.

J.J McCarthy was dealing

Photo: Isaiah Hole

J.J. McCarthy started out his second season as the starting quarterback with a bang. The junior quarterback finished the day 26-of-30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

McCarthy’s first touchdown pass of the year was a 14-yard pass to Roman Wilson. The two connected two more times in the end zone.

Even though it was a Group of Five team, McCarthy almost played a flawless first half. The biggest takeaway was the command J.J. had of the offense. He looked comfortable in the pocket and made some elite throws.

Roman Wilson had himself a day

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Take a bow Roman Wilson!

Coming into this year Roman Wilson made a statement when he switched his jersey number from No. 14 to No. 1 and today he backed it up with six catches for 78 yards and three touchdowns. The last time a wide receiver had three touchdowns in the maize and blue was Nico Collins on Nov. 23, 2019 against Indiana.

Wilson, along with Cornelius Johnson, were McCarthy’s go-to receivers with 11 targets between the two. It will take some time to see who becomes the true first option but both should have a big season.

The team did not miss a beat without coach Harbaugh

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Even though Harbaugh was not on the sidelines Saturday, his presence was still felt inside The Big House. Michigan opened the 2023 season with a formation honoring Jim Harbaugh. The offense lined up on the field and held up four fingers, Harbaugh’s number at Michigan, and then lined up for the play

The team did not miss a beat and acting head coach Jesse Minter did a fantastic job.

Blake Corum looks healthy

Photo: Isaiah Hole

After leaving The Big House last season with a knee injury, Blake Corum returned and looked like the old Blake. The speed and explosiveness are both still there.

Corum led the team with 10 carries for 73 yards and found his way into the end zone. East Carolina was able to stop the rushing attack and forced the Wolverines to adjust. We didn’t see too much of Corum in the receiving game but he wasn’t needed there with the production the wide receivers were putting in on Saturday.

Defense was solid, Mike Sainristil with the first INT of the season

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Michigan defense is going to be a problem once again for opponents.

From the opening kickoff, the Wolverines caused issues for East Carolina and never gave it an opportunity to get their offense going. Mike Sainristil in the first quarter got an interception that really ignited the defense.

The Wolverines defense only gave up 235 yards to the Pirates on Saturday, with much of it coming on the final drive in garbage time. While the Wolverines were not able to sack the quarterback, they did have four tackles for loss (TFL). Junior Colson led the defense with 2 TFL and four players — Ernest Hausmann, Jyaire Hill, Keshaun Harris, and TJ Guy — each registered 0.5 TFL.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire