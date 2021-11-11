Five takeaways from Michigan basketball’s win over Buffalo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sone had wondered if perhaps it would be something of a test and a possible upset as Michigan basketball opened up the season against Buffalo, a 16-9 team a year ago. The Wolverines appeared to be en route to a route, but that’s not exactly the story of the game.

The maize and blue jumped out to a big lead right out of the gates, having never trailed. At one point, the Wolverines ballooned the lead to 21, and the Bulls did start to make it a game at the end of the first half and early in the second. It stayed that way, with the maize and blue nursing a single-digit lead even at the under-eight media timeout.

Still, Michigan took control with about five minutes to go — thanks in large part to Terrance Williams, Hunter Dickinson, and Caleb Houstan — winning the first contest of the 2021-22 season, 88-76.

There were some good things and some bad things. Here are our five takeaways coming out of the Wolverines’ season opener.

Even with a new cast of characters, the offense still playing unselfish basketball (at least in the first half)

We’ll talk about the rotation later, but the good thing to see in this game was the continued trend which started under John Beilein but amplified under Juwan Howard of the team playing unselfish basketball.

While there wasn’t one particular player who dished it out, everyone seemed to play a part, with six players having at least one assist on the night. The team was led by DeVante’ Jones who had five, with the Wolverines finishing with 16 assists in the season opener as a whole.

The issue is that it was limited to just the first half. In the second, the Wolverines had only five assists.

The first half is precisely the type of basketball you want to see. Yes, the maize and blue have a returning superstar in Hunter Dickinson and an incredibly solid, experienced backcourt in Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones, but with there being so many new faces, it’s a good thing to see that the team identity could still what it’s long been. But it has to be the case for the whole game — not just one half.

Would like to see stiffer perimeter defense

This may sound counter-intuitive since Buffalo shot just 17.9% from deep, but it was more that the shots it did take were wide open more often than not. Michigan was fortunate that Buffalo couldn’t manage to hit many, because the opportunities were there for the taking. It’s reminiscent of early last season when there were similar issues but the Wolverines clamped down as the year wore on.

This isn’t a long takeaway, but it’s certainly an important one, and something to pay attention to as the year continues.

Additionally, there were some times when the defense broke down in the lane and Buffalo got an easy dunk from the top of the key. Need to see better communication so that doesn’t happen.

Freshmen five-stars particularly shined

Moussa Diabate is gonna be a problem, folks. As will Caleb Houstan.

Both had their moments, with Diabate particularly standing out early in his college debut, not only scoring and playing unselfish basketball (he had 3 assists on Wednesday), but also showing out on the defensive side of the ball, with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks on the night. He got time playing both at the four and at the five.

But Houstan also had a solid game, though he picked up two early fouls which sidelined him for a bit. Once he returned, he made some big plays, including a 3 which helped put the game out of reach in the waning minutes. He finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.

The rotation may be very, very deep

Take it with a grain of salt as it is the season opener and Michigan got out to a commanding lead very, very quickly, but we saw a lot of players partake in this one. As we noted above, the five-star freshmen were particularly impressive, but we also saw the likes of fellow freshmen Frankie Collins, and Kobe Bufkin as well as big minutes for veteran Adrien Nunez along with the expected bench players, Diabate and Terrance Williams. Their appearances were all in the early minutes, which perhaps indicates they could be big players this year.

Of course, the numbers will dwindle as the season goes on, unless Michigan finds itself often in blowout situations.

Little mistakes plagued Michigan throughout

What we used to not see was Michigan being the second of the teams to enter the bonus, but on Wednesday, we saw a lot of fouls called on the Wolverines (both teams really, as there were 46 total fouls called — 23 a piece). Perhaps it’s just because it’s the early season and this new-look team is still a work in progress, but would like to see a little more discipline on the defensive side of the court on that front.

As an added measure, while it’s not at all the same category, the turnover numbers weren’t alarming by any stretch, but with ten overall in the game, that’s a number we’d also like to see go down as the season progresses.

Also, the free throw shooting was not ideal, with the team shooting 60.7 from the line, with the misses coming at inopportune times. And a long drought (4:32) to start the second half is the type of thing you don’t want to see at any point — it’s what allowed Buffalo to start making it a game.

