Five takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Eastern Michigan

The 1-0 Michigan Wolverines went to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to take on Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.

The Wolverines defeated Eastern Michigan 88-83 in a very entertaining game that went back and forth during all 40-minutes of play.

The Wolverines leaned on their big man Hunter Dickinson who scored 31 points and was able to do whatever he wanted in the paint. But Michigan struggled on the defensive end of the court and the Wolverines’ free throw shooting hindered them on Friday.

But the maize and blue were able to get some crucial stops at the end of the game and were able to hit a few free throws to seal the deal. Michigan now moves to 2-0 on the season and its next game will come next Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Here are our five takeaways from the win.

Hunter Dickinson should touch the ball every possession

Hunter Dickinson

Terrance Williams II had a nice game on Friday night against Eastern Michigan, but the Wolverines couldn’t get anyone going from outside other than him.

But Hunter Dickinson continued to do Hunter Dickinson type of things. He scored 31 points and he dominated the paint when he got the ball. But it seemed like Michigan didn’t utilize him as much as it could of. There would be multiple possessions where the big man didn’t see the ball and most of those drives ended with zero points.

Dickinson doesn’t need to shoot the ball every possession but the Wolverines should allow him to touch the ball.

Michigan struggled to contain Emoni Bates and the EMU offense

Emoji Bates

The season is young and so is the Michigan backcourt. Jaelin Llewellyn is a graduate transfer from Princeton, but he is new to the team, Jett Howard is a freshman, and Kobe Bufkin is new to his prominent role. The maize and blue have some young players seeing big minutes off the bench as well.

The Wolverines looked confused on the defensive side of the court. They weren’t in good positions at times and they allowed Eastern Michigan to drive the lane at will.

Emoni Bates was sensational against Michigan on Friday. He looked every bit of the high school sensation that he was a couple of years ago. Bates scored a career-high 30 points against the Wolverines. Kobe Bufkin did a nice job at times against Bates, forcing three turnovers, but as a whole Michigan struggled on the defensive side of things.

Free throw shooting needs to improve

Free throw shooting was a major issue last year for Michigan and it may be an issue once again this season.

Michigan won the game but the Wolverines made the game awfully close with all the missed free throws on Friday. The maize and blue went 25-for-40 and shot 63% from the line.

The Wolverines bench didn’t help out much with the cause. Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed Jr. combined 0-for-4 from the line and nobody on the team shot perfectly from the charity stripe.

The freshmen have potential

Jett Howard

Jett Howard caught fire in the first game against PFW hitting five 3s. It looked as if he was going to do the same against EMU when he hit a 3 right away, but the freshman cooled off.

Howard was 2-for-7 from 3 against EMU and he had a few mental errors in the game. But it’s very clear that he has that ‘it’ factor and he will be extremely important to this team.

The other two freshmen that played were Tarris Reed Jr. and Dug McDaniel. McDaniel is super, super fast, and could be big down the stretch, but he was wild at times. There were times when he was out of control going to the hoop and missed a couple of bunnies and turned the ball over. This game was a good teaching moment for him and shows what needs improvement.

Reed Jr. is a nice body to bring in for Dickinson when he needs a breather. He looked good other than being out of position on the defensive side of the ball at times.

Jaelin Llewellyn looked better down the stretch

Jaelin Llewellyn

The Princeton transfer looked out of sync during the first half of the game Friday night. When he came to Michigan, he came as a volume shooter who could knock down shots in the Ivy League, but he is learning his way as a facilitator with the Wolverines.

While the Wolverines struggled to shoot free throws, Llewellyn hit some clutch free throws down the stretch — went 8-for-12 from the line — and scored 12 points.

Michigan has had three-straight transfers as its starting point guard since Zavier Simpson left and the Wolverines will need to count on Llewellyn to make good passes but to also get comfortable creating his shot. This game could’ve been a good step in the right direction.

