Five takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Iowa

After scoring 53 points in a loss to rival Michigan State last Saturday, the Wolverines went on the road and played Iowa on Thursday — the maize and blue didn’t struggle scoring this time.

But the Wolveirnes faltered late.

Michigan entered halftime with a 43-40 lead and the Wovlerines had a 10 point lead late in the second half. But Iowa clawed its way back into the game by hitting some key 3s.

Michigan was up by four with 20 seconds left and the Wolverines did the unthinkable.

Kobe Bufkin fould Payton Sandfort on a 3 point attempt and of course the shot went into. That sent Sandfort to the line where he hit his foul shot.

Dug McDaniel missed a shot at the buzzer and the game went into overtime. The Hawkeyes controlled overtime and Michigan fell apart.

The Wolverines managed to only score five points in overtime and Michigan lost 93-84 to Iowa and it was the Wolverines’ second loss in a row.

Here are our five takeaways.

Second half blunder

Michigan really let this game slip through its hands.

The Wolverines led for almost the entire game until overtime. Michigan was electric in the first half. Jett Howard and company shot lights out and the Wolverines did everything Iowa likes to do and then some.

But between turnovers and the lack of stopping the Iowa 3-point shots, the maize and blue would fall.

Michigan had 13 turnovers compared to Iowa’s six. The Hawkeyes scored 20 points off of Michigan turnovers and if you do the math — the Wolverines only lost by nine.

Kobe Bufkin may have found Sandfort on a 3 to send the game into overtime, but there is more than enough blame to go around for the Wolverines’ loss — mainly do to the second half.

It was a track meet

Michigan entered the game on Thursday averaging nearly 75 points a game and it shot 44% from the field on average.

As mentioned before, the Wolverines couldn’t score against the Spartans last weekend and struggled to run an offense. But on Thursday, Michigan had a full-fledged track meet with the high-tempo Iowa Hawkeyes.

The maize and blue had no issues pulling up from deep against Iowa. The Wolverines hit 14 3s against the Hawkeyes and even though Michigan played into Iowa’s hand by running up and down the court, the Wolverines matched the intensity — until late.

You could argue Michigan controlled the pace of the game for most of the game, but Iowa was the stronger team in the end. The Hawkeyes love running and it proved true in overtime.

Jett Howard put the team on his back

Iowa started the game off by double-teaming Dickinson every time he touched the ball in the paint. When two defenders cover one player, that leaves someone wide open.

All it took for freshman Jett Howard to get going was one wide-open 3. Howard swished his first 3 and never looked back.

Entering Thursday, Howard’s career high was 21 points and the freshman had that tied in the first half. He finished with 34 points and the star freshman hit seven 3s on the evening.

While Dickinson is the star of the team, Howard is starting to look more and more comfortable in his role and becoming an elite player.

Lack of paint presence hindered offense

Once again Hunter Dickinson wasn’t much of a factor.

The Wolverines No. 1 player finished the game with 12 points shooting 5-for-6 from the field.

The Hawkeyes had a great plan to double the junior center when he got the ball which made other players have to step up. Of course, Jett Howard made a big impact, but the only other player in double figures was Dug McDaniel with 12.

Since Juwan Howard has been the coach at Michigan, the Wolverines enjoy running their offense through the post and when teams limit Michigan’s ability to get the ball to Dickinson, it seems to hurt.

Michigan scored 84 points but the Wolverines went through stretches it couldn’t score. Michigan had 18 points in the paint compared to Iowa’s 32 and when you have a player like Dickinson underneath — more is expected.

Dug McDaniel is coming into his own

Outside of Jett Howard having a big day, Dug McDaniel had a solid one as well.

The freshman point guard is really playing well as the starter in recent games. Against Iowa, he finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Michigan desperately needs someone else to step up when Dickinson struggles in the paint. The Wolverines have had contributions from Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin of late, but in order to win in the Big Ten the Wolverines need more.

Michigan is going to need to get a winning streak going if it wants to make a case for the NCAA tournament come March. The maize and blue will need to see McDaniel continue to soar for that to come true.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire