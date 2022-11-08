Five takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This time it’s for keeps.

On Friday, Michigan basketball unofficially kicked off the 2022-23 season, with an exhibition win over Ferris State, but on Monday, the Wolverines opened up the season by hosting Purdue Fort Wayne.

It wasn’t perfect, but the maize and blue showcased a solid team on both sides of the court — though with some growing pains.

Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to an early lead, 6-2, but Hunter Dickinson flexed, as he’s wont to do, helping Michigan regain the lead. They wouldn’t look back from there.

The game continued with the Wolverines extending the lead enormously, with PFW battling back a little. Michigan pulled away in the second half, getting up to a 24-point lead. However, the Mastodons still kept battling back to pull within 12. But then freshman Jett Howard came alive, going on a scoring spree while getting a block on the other end. Michigan ended up winning, 75-56.

Here are our five takeaways from the first game of the season.

Hunter Dickinson is still that dude

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Was there ever any doubt?

Michigan basketball came out flat to start the first true game of the season, but the junior made a huge splash immediately on both sides of the court. He started out the game with a block while getting 2 on the other end, despite being double-teamed. It took less than eight minutes for Dickinson to find himself in double-digits scoring.

He wasn’t as prolific throughout the game, but he still managed a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Regardless, Dickinson remains a force to be reckoned with.

The newcomers made a big difference

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It varied in terms of production, but we saw an impact from the various new Wolverines.

The first evident newcomer was Joey Baker, who hit two early 3s when the maize and blue were searching for offense. Freshman Tarris Reed came in around the 12-minute mark and got an immediate block. It took a couple of tries, but freshman Jett Howard drained a 3 to put Michigan up 14 in the early going.

Story continues

Baker particularly showed a propensity to hit from deep, with three long balls, while Jett Howard also showcased his ability as a scorer, with 21 overall and five 3s. Despite a slow start, Howard certainly showcased the type of ability where he can take over a game by himself, making some really impressive plays down the stretch. He also had five assists

It was a quiet night for transfer Jaelin Llewellyn and freshman guard Dug McDaniel comparatively, but they had their moments, with two points a piece. Tarris Reed finished with 1 point, but he had the block and a steal.

There were a few defensive lapses

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This was the sort of game where it wasn’t going to matter if the defense wasn’t tip-top, but there were certainly lapses that we aren’t generally accustomed to seeing from this Michigan basketball team. PFW got a couple of easy looks, whether it was from beyond the arc at times (though the Wolverines allowed nine 3s, the Mastodons were sub-30% from deep), on deep inlet passes, or even in the lane. The defensive woes weren’t prevalent, but it happened more than you’d like to see from a team that’s historically fielded a solid defensive unit.

One thing that wasn’t a problem, however, were turnovers and contested shots. We saw players not named Hunter Dickinson (though he had his share) making blocks and getting their hands on the ball. In fact, it could be said that the defense has the propensity to be pesky, as it managed 7 steals and 8 blocks in the game.

Still, there are some things to shore up here in the early season, which the Wolverines have time to do before it starts seeing a major ramp-up in competition level.

However…

Rebounding itself might be an issue

Photo: Isaiah Hole

One defensive metric was particularly troubling — rebounding,

Michigan really struggled in that regard, with Purdue Fort Wayne seeming much more adept at finding the basketball when it was there for the taking. The Mastodons out-rebounded the Wolverines 43-38. At times, Michigan looked disinterested in rebounding, something that will have to change in the future.

The ingredients are there

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Of course, one game is not a trend, and Michigan looked good, albeit not sharp. These are small problems that require fixing before the bulk of the schedule arrives, and if the Wolverines can get a little better in a few areas, they’ll be hard to beat.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire