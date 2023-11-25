Five takeaways from LSU’s win over Texas A&M

LSU put a bow on its 2023 regular season on Saturday, beating Texas A&M 42-30.

The Tigers got off to a slow start but made some big plays to take control in the second half and LSU’s total of 42 was the most points any SEC team scored against Texas A&M all year.

Jayden Daniels threw four touchdowns, bringing his season touchdown total to 50 and Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. continued to make plays, combining for three scores on the day.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s win over Texas A&M as the Tigers await to hear their bowl destination next week.

Greg Penn's interception turned the tide

The LSU defense was in desperate need of a stop. The Aggies had been marching down the field, stringing together long drives all day.

But LSU got the critical stop it needed when Greg Penn III picked off a Jaylen Henderson pass.

Greg Penn with the INT! Maason Smith with good pressure on the interior. Tigers tale over on their 39, looking to take the lead. pic.twitter.com/UEgWL6TlV6 — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) November 25, 2023

This was a momentum shifter and LSU followed it up with another stop on the next drive. The defense set up the offense with strong field position on back-to-back drives.

It mirrored the Missouri game when a Harold Perkins interception kickstarted a run of defensive series, allowing the offense to take control.

LSU's passing offense woke up in the second half

LSU didn’t register one explosive passing play in the first half. A stark contrast from we’ve become accustomed to seeing from this unit.

But in the fourth quarter, Jayden Daniels and the LSU receivers came to life.

Following the Greg Penn interception, LSU needed just three plays to score on a drive that included a 25-yard gain by Chris Hilton and finished with a 23-yard touchdown strike to Brian Thomas Jr.

On the next drive, Malik Nabers got involved and finished the drive with a 21-yard score of his own.

One of the best catches you'll see. The best receiver in football. Give that man the Biletnikoff @whyguard13 pic.twitter.com/9yXWBlLTmG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 25, 2023

This put LSU in control and the Tigers played with a lead the rest of the way. Nabers led LSU with 122 yards on the day.

LSU defense struggled on late downs

Late downs were not friendly to LSU in the first half.

The Tigers would make plays and create havoc on early downs to create favorable situations on third and fourth, but it didn’t matter.

Through the first two quarters, the Aggies averaged -0.25 EPA/play on early downs but had a third down success rate in the 98th percentile.

LSU was sitting back in zone coverage and Texas A&M dialed up the right calls at all the right moments. Matt House’s unit failed to adjust and A&M’s third string QB Jaylen Henderson operated with ease.

Several of these third-down conversions came on third and long, including a few on third and 10 or more.

This was an issue all year for LSU, with the Tigers’ situational defense ranking among the worst in the nation.

Daniels' Heisman chances

Daniels didn’t have his most prolific performance on Saturday with Texas A&M controlling the clock throughout the first half, but Daniels was as efficient as he could be in the second half, staging a comeback.

Daniels finished the game with 355 total yards and four touchdowns. It was his third straight game logging at least four scores. Daniels racked up 120 yards on the ground, crossing the century mark for the fourth time this year and for the third time in his last four games.

Bo Nix had a strong performance on Friday night, pulling back in front in the Heisman odds, but Daniels could make another surge after this one.

What to make of the regular season?

LSU finishes its regular season with nine wins for a second straight year.

In the coming days, we’ll have time to make more sense of the year, but for now, 10-wins remains in play. A win in the bowl game gives Brian Kelly back-to-back double digit wins to begin his LSU tenure.

It wasn’t how LSU hoped this year would go, and September losses to Florida State and Ole Miss loom large, putting the NY6 out of reach too.

But LSU rallied after that two-loss September behind what became the most explosive offense in the country. LSU can hang its hat on that for now, but there’s a lot of work to be done with this defense.

