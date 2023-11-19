Five takeaways from LSU’s win over Georgia State

LSU picked up its eighth win of the year on Saturday night, thrashing Georgia State 56-14.

Despite the high total from LSU, it was the first time all year the under hit in an LSU game. It was another big night for Heisman contender Jayden Daniels, who became the 11th player in FBS history to pass for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 in a season.

The Tigers now turn their attention to Texas A&M with one game left on the regular season schedule. Sitting at 8-3, another 10-win year remains a realistic goal for Brian Kelly in Year 2.

Here are five takeaways from the win.

Another Heisman performance from Jayden Daniels

Daniels threw more touchdowns than incompletions on Saturday night.

After Bo Nix made his Heisman statement earlier in the day, Daniels responded with eight total touchdowns. Six in the air and two on the ground.

He tied Joe Burrow’s single-game program record, set in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma in 2019.

Daniels racked up 451 total yards on the heels of his 606 total yards last week.

There isn’t much more to say. Daniels is having one of the most productive years this sport has ever seen.

Defense struggles in space

The defense eventually settled down and allowed just 14 points on the night, but it wasn’t pretty early.

LSU struggled against Georgia State in space and the Panthers were able to win some one on one matchups and scheme guys open.

On the night, Georgia State’s explosive play rate was in the 78th percentile and the Panthers passing success rate of 44% was pretty good too.

We know what to expect from this unit at this point. It isn’t good.

But against lesser opponents, the defense makes enough plays to get LSU the win and that was the case on Saturday night.

Offensive line handles business

LSU’s offensive line did what it should do against a Sun Belt opponent. It dominated.

Daniels had all day to throw. Even when Georgia State brought some extra blitzers, it didn’t matter.

Look at this play here. The Panthers rush seven and Daniels still has a few seconds to find Kyren Lacy for a touchdown.

This unit is one of the best in the country and was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award earlier this week, annually given to the best OL in the country.

Daniels spread the ball around

LSU’s top three receivers all crossed the century mark on Saturday night.

Malik Nabers led with 140 yards. It was the eighth time in nine games he totaled 100 yards or more as he continues to chase LSU’s all-time receiving yards record.

Brian Thomas Jr. caught four balls for 103 yards, which pushed him over 1,000 on the year.

And Kyren Lacy got involved too, scoring twice and racking up 101 yards. It was just his second 100+ yard game this year.

The Georgia State secondary has struggled this year and facing LSU’s loaded receiver room wasn’t what it needed.

LSU turns its attention to A&M

10 wins is still on the table for LSU.

Texas A&M will head to Baton Rouge to close out the regular season with LSU seeking revenge for the loss in College Station last year.

The Aggies look a little different this time, though. Jimbo Fisher won’t be walking the sideline after getting fired last week.

A&M beat Abilene Christian in its first contest without Fisher on Saturday.

Daniels will have one last chance to make a Heisman push as LSU remains with an outside chance at the NY6.

