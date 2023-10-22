Five takeaways from LSU’s win over Army in Week 8

For a second straight week, LSU put it on cruise control.

Hosting Army for just the second time in program history, the Tigers rolled to a 62-0 victory.

LSU’s now scored 48 points or more in four consecutive games. It was another strong night for Heisman contender Jayden Daniels, who didn’t get to pad his stats after being pulled early in the third.

Receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both crossed the 100-yard mark. It was the third time this year that the two each hit 100 in the same game.

LSU now carries a three-game winning streak into the bye before the showdown with Alabama. Here are five takeaways from LSU’s win over Army.

No sleepwalking

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s schedule worked out a bit different this year. Typically, these G5 games would come in September or near the end of November. Not in the heart of October.

Playing Army before the bye week and the Alabama game could have created a “look ahead” situation. LSU didn’t fall for that on Saturday night. LSU knew Army was going to bring its best, but LSU came out firing. The Tigers raced out to an early lead and it was clear it would be over quick.

Brian Kelly’s LSU has done a good job avoiding letdowns against inferior opponents.

Strong defensive performance

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

A struggling Army offense was put even further behind the eight-ball when it was forced to turn to a new QB on Saturday night. LSU’s defense took advantage on Saturday night. The unit made some more strides, building on a good performance against Auburn last week.

This is the first time all year the defense has played good football for an extended stretch.

Sure, Auburn and Army don’t have the scariest offenses. But we’ve seen LSU’s defense struggle against some bad units this year. The fact its doing what its supposed to do is a positive sign.

Matt House’s group is playing with confidence and is carrying some momentum into the bye week and the year’s most important stretch.

A few injury concerns

While it was a strong night for the defense, the unit came out of the night with a couple of injury concerns.

Zy Alexander went down after intercepting a pass at the end of the first half. LSU’s secondary is already thin, so it would be a big loss if Alexander were to miss any more time.

#LSU sideline reporter Gordy Rush said CB Zy Alexander was struggling to put weight on his ankle in the halftime locker room. Concern for the Alabama game, of course. — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 22, 2023

Defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson appeared to get dinged up as well. The Tigers were already without DT Mekhi Wingo on Saturday night.

LSU needs at least one of them to be ready for the Alabama game or stress will be put on that interior defensive line group.

DT Jordan Jefferson shaken up, now walking slowly off the field. #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 22, 2023

Garrett Nussmeier gets first team action

Garrett Nussmeier doing what Garrett Nussmeier does. A dime to Malik Nabers for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/7fSsZ67iVv — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 22, 2023

Garrett Nussmeier got some more reps with the first team offense on Saturday night.

His highlight of the night came with about nine minutes left in the third. Dropping back, he found a wide-open Nabers deep down the middle for a touchdown.

Nussmeier finished the night 7/12 for 90 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t just Nussmeier that got some reps. LSU’s depth improved across the board, with several players seeing action in the second half. This could benefit LSU if the Tigers have to rely on depth down the stretch,

LSU still doesn't control its own destiny

The Montgomery Advertiser

LSU could have gotten some help on Saturday night. The Tigers need Ole Miss to drop another SEC game if LSU wants control of its own destiny.

For a half, it looked like LSU had a chance to get the help it needed. Auburn played Ole Miss tough for two quarters, but Hugh Freeze’s offense sputtered in the second half and Ole Miss took advantage.

Ole Miss has a tough remaining schedule, so there are plenty of more chances, but LSU could head into the Bama game needing assistance.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire