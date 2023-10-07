Five takeaways from LSU’s win in Missouri

LSU came out on the right side of a shootout this week, winning 49-39 on the road at Missouri.

It was the second straight 49-point performance for an offense that’s as hot as anyone right now.

LSU needed a comeback after Missouri built a 22-10 lead, but a resilient performance from Jayden Daniels gave LSU what it needed.

Malik Nabers had another 100-yard game, catching six passes for 146 yards while Logan Diggs led the Tigers on the ground with 134 yards.

LSU covered a 5.5 point spread and moves to 3-1 in SEC play and 4-2 on the year. Here are five takeaways from LSU’s road victory.

LSU wanted to run the ball

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s offense has been headlined by the passing attack all year, but on Saturday, it wanted to establish the run.

LSU ran the ball for 274 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Logan Diggs, who’s proving to be one of LSU’s most valuable portal additions, served as the bell cow. He carried it 24 times for 134 yards.

LSU did all this against a Missouri defense that ranked second in rushing success rate allowed entering the week.

As the game went on, LSU turned to its passing attack for some explosive plays, but it was the commitment to the run that set all of it up.

LSU’s offense is as a balanced as can be right now.

Defense wasn't all bad

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking to for some positivity on the defensive side of things, you can find it. It wasn’t pretty, and we’ll get to that, but the defense showed up in some key spots.

The biggest of which was a Major Burns pick six that sealed the game for LSU.

With less than two minutes to go, Bradyn Swinson got after Brady Cook and forced a fumble that resulted in a 26-yard loss.

Earlier in the game, Harold Perkins picked off a pass that began a stretch for the LSU defense where it only allowed 10 points on six drives.

Maason Smith played his best game to date too, registering a sack and a batted pass.

LSU gave up a whole lot of points, but there’s something to build on here.

Now the negatives...

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the strong finish, plenty of defensive problems persist. LSU allowed eight explosive plays and Missouri had a success rate of 53%.

Early in the game, LSU failed to put any pressure on Brady Cook and star receiver Luther Burden racked up 11 catches for 149 yards.

In particular, the secondary continued to struggle. Not many coverages are working for this defense and when opposing quarterbacks have time, big plays happen.

The Tigers need to tighten up in the red zone too. Missouri’s red zone success rate was in the 91st percentile.

There’s still a long way to go here and the pressure remains on Matt House and the LSU defense.

Jayden Daniels continues to prove himself

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels looked like an elite quarterback again on Saturday as he continues to prove his name belongs in the discussion with the other elite quarterbacks in the sport.

Daniels did it all. He threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 130 more on just 15 carries.

Perhaps the most impressive element of Daniels’ performance was what he did after missing a drive with a rib injury. Daniels returned the game and his play didn’t drop a bit. LSU has a good one here.

“He’s got the heart of a champion. You don’t get many chances to coach a guy like that,” Brian Kelly told ESPN after the game.

Expectations moving forward

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s now played three straight shootouts. It’s come out on the winning side in two of them.

That’s what happens when you play these games. You’re going to win some and lose some.

LSU’s next two opponents, Auburn and Army, don’t have the same caliber of offense LSU’s faced the last couple of weeks. That could give LSU a chance to settle down and play a more “normal” game that doesn’t put so much pressure on the offense to score every drive.

LSU needs some help, but the Tigers are still in the West race. They have the offense to run the table if the defense can even just figure out how to be average.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire